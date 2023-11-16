Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'

It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” the rapper and entrepreneur posted on his social media accounts on Thursday.

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The 52-year-old, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, did not specify what is all covered by “smoke”, or give any further indication as to whether or not the statement was serious.

For most of his career, Snoop Dogg and marijuana have been as closely linked as June Carter and Johnny Cash. The rapper’s enthusiasm for smoking weed is a staple topic of interviews, and as an entrepreneur, he has invested in numerous cannabis companies and spoken at cannabis-themed events.

As recently as October, Snoop Dogg was speaking on his connections in the weed world, stating in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he knew someone to help find weed in almost every country he’d been to, calling himself “the plug to your plug.”

The rapper first rose to prominence through guest appearances on Dr. Dre’s 1992 album, “The Chronic,” which had a marijuana leaf emblazoned on its cover art. He would go on to become a household name after his debut album, “Doggystyle” in 1993 and is most well-known for hits like 2004’s, “Drop it Like it’s Hot.”

In 2019, he revealed on the Howard Stern Show that he had hired a professional blunt roller, stating in 2022 that inflation had pushed his blunt roller’s salary up between US$40,000-US$50,000 a year.

Some fans reacted with scepticism to Snoop Dogg’s Thursday post about stepping away from weed, with one reply to his post on X stating, “today isn’t April Fools day Snoop.”

Other fans speculated that the rapper could be making a shift to cannabis edibles only, while yet others applauded the move, with one reply stating “we respect that Snoop, health comes first.”