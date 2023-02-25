Slovak movie director Juraj Jakubisko dies at 84

Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko presents his film Perinbaba 2 at the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, on July 5, 2019. (Katerina Sulova/CTK via AP, File) Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko presents his film Perinbaba 2 at the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, on July 5, 2019. (Katerina Sulova/CTK via AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social