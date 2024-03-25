Entertainment

    • Sean 'Diddy' Combs' California and Florida homes raided, Homeland Security tells CNN

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs, here at the Billboard Music Awards in 2022, is being sued for sexual assault, sexual harassment and 'grooming.' (Jordan Strauss / Invision via AP via CNN Newsource) Sean 'Diddy' Combs, here at the Billboard Music Awards in 2022, is being sued for sexual assault, sexual harassment and 'grooming.' (Jordan Strauss / Invision via AP via CNN Newsource)
    In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had "executed law enforcement actions."

    "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the law enforcement department told CNN.

    Aerial footage over Combs’ home in LA showed multiple, armed law enforcement officers walking around the grounds of the property.

    It is not yet clear if Combs or other residents are the target of the law enforcement actions.

    CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs’ for comment.

    Combs, 54, founded the music label Bad Boy in 1993, and has gone by stage names Puff Daddy and Diddy. Credited with work that is regarded as instrumental in the growth of the hip-hop genre, Combs has won three Grammys in his career, along with 14 nominations. While he achieved initial success with his music, Combs also became a notable producer as well as entrepreneur.

    This story is developing and will be updated.

