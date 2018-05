The Associated Press





Reaction to rape and other criminal charges filed in New York on Friday against Harvey Weinstein:

"I hope this gives hope to victims and survivors everywhere, that we are one step closer to justice. Because one win is a win for all of us." -- Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, to The Associated Press. In a tweet: "We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you."

"Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice" -- Weinstein accuser Asia Argento, via Twitter. In another tweet: "What took you so long Harvey?"

"What's on the menu for #Weinstein @AsiaArgento" -- Argento's friend, chef Anthony Bourdain, with an image of a prison menu, via Twitter.

"Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be ignored or tolerated at the workplace or any other place in society. We stand with the brave women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. We hope their courage will continue to inspire others to break their silence." -- The Women's March, in a statement.

"#Justice..." -- Weinstein accuser Mira Sorvino, via Twitter. In another tweet: "Sending love to all my sisters today who stood up against a monster... so many emotions... I am proud of and grateful to you all."

"Dear Mira, I know how hard it was for you and the other women to risk so much to come forward with the details of one of your worst experiences -- but thank you thank you! Today is for you -- and also for the young women who would surely have become his next victims .Justice" -- Actress Mia Farrow, also the mother of investigative journalist Ronan Farrow who helped break Weinstein story, addressing Mira Sorvino on Twitter.

"For every woman who spoke in this story, it's an incredible and unexpected moment." -- Ronan Farrow, who won a Pulitzer Prize for Weinstein coverage in The New Yorker, on CNN.

"For so long he had his own private system --- fancy lawyers who paid to silence women, private investigators and spies. Now he answers to the same system as the rest of us." -- Investigative journalist Jodi Kantor, part of the team for The New York Times that broke the Weinstein story, via Twitter.

"It's been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together + scream the truth #WeSpoke #MeToo #TimesUp #LockHimUp" -- Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan, via Twitter.

"This is an emotional moment. We are relieved and grateful that justice is coming, but we also mourn the cases where it didn't." -- Carrie Goldberg, attorney for Weinstein accuser Lucia Evans, in a statement to The Associated Press.

"Mr. Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood, and to the extent that there is bad behaviour in that industry, that is not what this is about." -- Weinstein attorney Benjamin Brafman, to reporters outside the courthouse.

"Today is a day I never thought I'd see when I came forward 22 months ago alone. Thank you for listening to women." -- Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who accused the late former Fox News chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, via Twitter.

"You sorry, Harvey?" -- Shout from a throng of media as Weinstein walked into courthouse in handcuffs.

"Today a man whose actions were so egregious that they spawned a global reckoning has been taken into custody." -- Time's Up, via Twitter. In second tweet: "Harvey Weinstein shattered the lives of an untold number of women. We stand with them, and remain in solidarity with women everywhere who have faced unsafe and abusive workplaces. We look forward to seeing justice prevail."

"I hope that he is made accountable in a criminal case and that one day he will truly understand what the impact of his behaviour has had on women, that has caused so many women unnecessary pain." -- Norwegian actress and Weinstein accuser Natassia Malthe, in a statement.

"This is not a moment to revel in how the mighty have fallen but instead in how the silenced have spoken up, stood together and survived. Weinstein's arrest, for the women who have accused him and others like them around the world, I'm sure feels like a moment of catharsis and it should serve as a cautionary tale for others like (Morgan) Freeman and every day people who toe the line between unacceptable and criminal behaviour." -- Activist and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, in a statement to CNN.

