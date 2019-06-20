Prince Harry, Meghan quitting charity shared with Prince William, Kate
From left, Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry arrive for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, March 12, 2018. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:30AM EDT
LONDON - Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be starting their own foundation to support their charitable endeavours, formally spinning off from the entity Prince Harry and Prince William established together a decade ago.
The long-expected change is intended to better align the work and interests of Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle. A name has not yet been chosen for the new foundation.
William and the former Kate Middleton will remain with the original charity.
The decision to break away from the Royal Foundation is seen as the final step in the division of the couples' public duties and comes following the conclusion of a review into its structure.
The royals will continue to work on joint projects, such as the Heads Together campaign.