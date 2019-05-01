

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





In a seemingly surprising move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unfollowed Prince William, Kate and other Royal Family members on Instagram.

The now even more exclusive list of follows for their newly-launched social media platform has shrunk from 23 to just 16.

So far Prince Harry and Meghan have unfollowed:

Kensington Palace, the account the couple formerly shared with Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Clarence House, which represents Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall,

Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle back in October,

Prince Andrew and,

The Royal Family, the account of the Queen and other members of the family

But the whittling down of their follow list isn’t because of some petty dispute -- which is something only a commoner would do. The couple explained the reason behind the culling in a late-night Instagram post.

The new post read that in May, the couple is only following organizations that “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection.”

In the U.S., May is Mental Health Awareness Month, while Mental Health Week -- presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association -- runs from May 6 to 12 in Canada.

“There are countless organizations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network,” the couple wrote. “We are all in this together.”

Their new follows include the royals’ own mental health initiative Heads Together, Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation, Oprah Winfrey‘s SuperSoul Sunday talk show, Headspace and the Pandas Foundation.

On Twitter, royal observer and ITV News anchor Chris Ship called the couple’s move an “interesting new approach.” Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter tweeted the move also coincides with the upcoming Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K.

Other organizations close to the couple’s hearts were also not spared from the social media purge. These included African Parks Network, Rhino Conservation Botswana and Sentebale -- a foundation set up in 2006 by Lesotho Prince Seeiso to help children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

The couple even unfollowed the Invictus Games Foundation and Invictus Games 2020 -- accounts related to Paralympic sporting event created by Prince Harry in which wounded or sick armed services members and veterans compete.

The caption for the couple’s first Instagram post read: “We look forward to sharing the work that drives us .... and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues.”

