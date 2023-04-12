Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs
Previously unreleased songs recorded by the late country superstar Kenny Rogers will be on a new record coming out in June.
After a career spanning jazz, rock, country and pop, the Grammy-winning balladeer nicknamed "The Gambler" died at the age of 81 in 2020. His widow, Wanda Rogers, curated the posthumous record called "Life is Like a Song," coming out June 2 on UMe.
The recordings were made between 2008 and 2011 and includes originals and covers like Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight" and "At Last," made famous by Etta James, which will be on a deluxe version of the record. The album will also include two previously released songs, his duet with Dolly Parton, "Tell Me That You Love Me," and "Goodbye," written by Lionel Richie, both released in 2009, but never digitally.
The Country Music Hall of Famer had a thriving career for some 60 years with such hits as "Lucille," "Lady" and "Islands in the Stream," a beloved Parton-Rogers duet.
"He would often say that he wanted his songs to be 'what every man wants to say, and every woman wants to hear,"' Wanda Rogers said in a press release. "I think there are a lot of those moments on this album. This is a very special record to me and our family because it really tells the story of our life together, and I feel his fans will also relate to it in a big way because it walks the listener through the seasons of life that we all experience in one way or another."
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations
The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.
A new chapter of the Bible written 1,750 years ago has been unearthed by researchers
A new chapter of the Gospel of Matthew has been found using UV light, researchers say.
opinion | As is tradition with the Sussexes, they are doing it their way: royal expert
It was the news that King Charles III, coronation organizers, and royal watchers had been waiting for: Would Prince Harry attend the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6? So, will this speed up any hopes of a reconciliation?
Trudeau Foundation says it's launching independent review of potential China-linked donation
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it will be launching an independent review of the organization's acceptance of a donation 'with a potential connection to the Chinese government.'
About half of Canadians working full-time feel fatigued: survey
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals about half of Canadians working a full-time job are feeling fatigued and stressed.
Synthetic fabric inspired by polar bear fur lighter, warmer than cotton: scientists
Researchers say they have successfully made a synthetic version of polar bear fur that is not only lighter than cotton but also warmer.
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea
North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Thursday, prompting Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution. The order has been lifted.
Canada
-
Teen killed in 2nd stabbing on Surrey bus in 2 weeks, RCMP say there's no connection
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.
-
1 dead, 3 injured in northern B.C. avalanche
One person died and three others were injured in an avalanche in northern B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Man charged with assault with a weapon, mischief after alleged Montreal mosque attack
A 32-year-old man is facing new charges following an investigation by the Montreal police hate crime squad into an alleged assault last weekend at a downtown mosque.
-
Macklem not ruling out future BoC rate hike to get to 2% inflation target
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the central bank is prepared to raise the policy rate even further as it attempts to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2024.
-
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
World
-
Florida executes 'ninja killer' for couple's 1989 death
Florida executed a man known as the 'ninja killer' on Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of a couple visiting the state from New Jersey.
-
-
Woman believed to be one of 20 wives of polygamous sect leader accused of threats
A woman believed to be one of the 20 wives of a polygamous sect leader jailed in Arizona faces federal charges for allegedly sending threatening emails to child welfare workers in a bid to get her two daughters released from state foster care.
-
German officials seize cooked bats near Belgian border
German officials seized cooked bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish after police stopped a van that had entered the country from Belgium, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100
Airstrikes by Myanmar's military on Tuesday killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy group and independent media.
-
Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the Royal Family.
Politics
-
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
-
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
Health
-
As Ukraine war drags on, civilians' mental health needs rise
The World Health Organization says one in five people in countries that have experienced conflict in the past decade will suffer from a mental health condition, and estimates that about 9.6 million people in Ukraine could be affected.
-
U.S. names veterinary drug, fentanyl mixture 'emerging threat'
The U.S. has named a veterinary tranquillizer as an 'emerging threat' when it's mixed with the powerful opioid fentanyl, clearing the way for more efforts to stop the spread of xylazine.
-
Sci-Tech
-
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
Entertainment
-
Chasing Horse's Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely
The sexual abuse trial of a 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely, a state judge announced Wednesday.
-
-
Rainn Wilson sat next to an unsuspecting 'Office' viewer on a flight
Rainn Wilson was right next to an unsuspecting seatmate who was watching the actor in "The Office" on a recent flight.
Business
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
-
Poland to test quality of Ukraine grain amid farmer protests
Poland's new agriculture minister vowed Wednesday to introduce detailed quality controls on the massive inflow of grain from Ukraine transiting through the country, and to ensure its efficient transport abroad. The move follows protests by angry Polish farmers, who say they face bankruptcy because of a glut of cheap Ukrainian grain.
-
Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the social media company is "roughly breaking even," as most of its advertisers have returned and its aggressive cost-cutting efforts have started bearing fruitafter massive layoffs.
Lifestyle
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks with this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
-
B.C. residential school survivor won $1M from Lotto 6/49 draw on April Fools' Day
On a day normally reserved for pranks, one B.C. resident was seriously shocked to learn her lottery ticket was worth $1 million.
Sports
-
Rogers Centre roof open on earliest day in Toronto Blue Jays' history
A new record was set at Rogers Centre during the week of the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener.
-
Browns DT Winfrey arrested on misdemeanor assault charge
Cleveland Browns second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge earlier this week for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating.
-
Griffin Canning returns to mound, Angels beat Nationals 3-2
After pitching out of trouble in the fourth inning, Griffin Canning worked a 1-2-3 fifth. He left the mound to an ovation and a congratulatory handshake from Angels manager Phil Nevin.
Autos
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Ford Motor Co. provides details on plans to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce EVs
Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub.
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.