NeNe Leakes sues saying racism accepted on 'Real Housewives'

NeNe Leakes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017. (Rich Fury / Invision / AP, File) NeNe Leakes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017. (Rich Fury / Invision / AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II privately celebrates 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social