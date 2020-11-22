TORONTO -- The drum kit played by Rush's Neil Peart between 1974 and 1977 is expected to fetch more than $100,000 at auction in the coming weeks.

The chrome Slingerland set, which the Canadian musician used both onstage and on albums, will go under the hammer between Nov. 23 and Dec. 9 as part of Bonhams' Music Memorabilia auction.

Bonhams estimates that the drum kit will sell for approximately C$104,000 to C$157,000.

The drum kit features blue drum heads showing Rush’s then-logo plus "neil" on one head and "peart" on the other. The kit also comes with a "14-inch Tom Tom with chrome wrap and with original head signed by Peart."

According to the Bonhams listing, the drum kit was purchased by Peart in 1974 from Long & McQuade music store in Toronto shortly after he joined Rush. Peart used the kit during his first performance with the band on Aug. 14, 1974 and was his main drum set until 1977.

Peart used the drums on albums including "Fly By Night," "Caress of Steel" and "2112," as well as during the recording of the band’s first live album "All the World's a Stage" during Rush's three-night stand at Toronto's Massey Hall.

Peart, who died in January following a battle with brain cancer, retired the drum set shortly after the group's Toronto performances.

The drum kit remained in storage until March 1987 when Peart donated it to Modern Drummer magazine for a giveaway contest. The winner, New York drummer Mark Feldman, later sold the kit to its current owners, Exhibited: Rhythm Discovery Center in Indianapolis.