Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child, a boy
Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2.
"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," she posted Thursday on Instagram. "A True Gift from God - blessed!"
The supermodel and host of the reality competition series "The Face" confirmed the baby is a boy. Campbell, 53, did not offer further the details.
In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on Instagram, followed by the cover of British Vogue, saying only that the child, a girl, "wasn't adopted. ... She's my child."
On Thursday, Campbell's post was accompanied by a photo showing the new baby from behind as she held him with her daughter's tiny hand joining theirs.
"It's never too late to become a mother," Campbell wrote.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
BREAKING | Police identify girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster last year
More than a year after police found the remains of a young girl in a dumpster in Toronto, they have finally learned her name.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was hate-motivated, police say, man charged
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in Astroworld crowd surge, his lawyer says
A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, his attorney said Thursday.
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
Canada
-
-
BREAKING
-
Victim gets shot with fireworks to protect baby from being hit in downtown Toronto
Someone jumped in front of a newborn baby to save them from being hit by fireworks that a group of teens allegedly were shooting at people in downtown Toronto, according to police.
-
-
Titan submersible investigation: TSB to review Canadian involvement in incident
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it’s reviewing all the relevant documents and interviews it has gathered as part of its safety investigation into the Titan submersible and its Canadian-tagged support vessel Polar Prince.
-
Reconciliation sparks a reckoning for Canada Day fireworks displays
Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island says he's been known to "partake" in watching fireworks, as a way to bring families together. But on Canada Day, he wants people to mark the occasion in a different way.
World
-
U.K. wants NATO to speed up Ukraine's membership process as alliance prepares to meet
Britain's defence secretary said Thursday that he wants NATO leaders to consider fast-tracking Ukraine's membership in the military alliance when they meet next month in Vilnius, Lithuania.
-
Man filmed carving his name on the Colosseum is a tourist living in Britain: Italian police
Italian police on Thursday said they believe the man filmed while engraving his name and that of his apparent girlfriend last week on the ancient Roman Colosseum is a tourist who lives in Britain.
-
Burkina Faso's military accused of killings, torture in latest Human Rights Watch report
A slew of extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and instances of torture by Burkina Faso's military has terrorized communities in the country's northeast this year, according to a Human Rights Watch report released Thursday.
-
Mexico acknowledges 112 heat-related deaths so far this year, almost triple the figures in 2022
Mexican health authorities say there have been at least 112 heat-related deaths so far this year, acknowledging for the first time the deadliness of a recent heatwave that the president previously dismissed as an invention of alarmist journalists.
-
Ex-GOP Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years for role in US$60M bribery scheme; appeal expected
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history.
-
Mike Pence, former U.S. VP and presidential hopeful, visits Ukraine
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Politics
-
-
-
'We're not doing safe supply in Alberta': Premier rules out drug policy change after record overdoses in April
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will not implement safe supply programs as a way of tackling the opioid crisis after a record month for overdoses in April.
Health
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday.
-
WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen: Reuters sources
One of the world's most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body, according to two sources with knowledge of the process, pitting it against the food industry and regulators.
Sci-Tech
-
-
Google DeepMind calls for 'responsible' approach to AI amid 'eureka moment'
The chief business officer at Google's artificial intelligence research lab says the world is having a "eureka moment" around artificial intelligence, but we have to be responsible with the technology.
-
Italian researchers reach the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane
A team of Italian researchers reached the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard a rocket-powered plane piloted by Virgin Galactic as the space tourism company prepares for monthly commercial flights.
Entertainment
-
-
Taika Waititi's soccer comedy 'Next Goal Wins' set for world premiere at TIFF
Taika Waititi's soccer comedy "Next Goal Wins " will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall, organizers said Wednesday.
-
Business
-
-
New policy change allows some work permit holders to study in Canada without a permit
Changes to Canada’s immigration policy will allow some work permit holders to enroll in longer study programs without needing a study permit.
-
Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York City's iconic Tiffany store
An electrical fire in a transformer that serves the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue spewed thick grey smoke from under the iconic building on Thursday and caused two minor injuries, officials said.
Lifestyle
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
Sports
-
Kari Jalonen fired as coach of Czech national team after poor result at world championship
Finnish coach Kari Jalonen has been fired by the Czech ice hockey association after the national team's poor result at the world championship last month.
-
France's highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches
France's highest administrative jurisdiction said Thursday the country's soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches.
-
Bedard will likely go first, who follows and where will they go at NHL draft?
The NHL Awards ceremony held inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday night served up a casual country, chummy comedic vibe.
Autos
-
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.