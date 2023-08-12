Movie reviews: 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' is an old-fashioned fright fest
THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER: 3 ½ STARS
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” a new horror film now playing in theatres, is based on the chapter "The Captain's Log" from Bram Stoker's novel “Dracula.” Told through news clippings and notes from the captain’s log of the Demeter, the chapter details the horrifying voyage that brought Count Dracula to England.
Haven’t read the book? Then think of it as “Alien” on the high seas. A claustrophobic nineteenth century thriller, it swaps out the commercial space tug Nostromo and Xenomorph creature for the merchant ship Demeter and the most famous vampire of all time.
Set in 1897, the story begins when the Demeter is chartered to carry fifty mysterious, unmarked wooden crates, contents unknown, from Eastern Europe to England.
“Our charter has agreed to pay a bonus for timely arrival in London,” says Captain Eliot (Liam Cunningham).
The bonus pay will be hard earned by the crew… if there is any crew left by the time they hit dry land.
When someone or something begins attacking the on-board livestock at night, rumors fly amongst the crew.
“Evil is onboard,” says Olgareen (Stefan Kapicic). “Powerful evil.”
That evil comes in the form of Dracula (Javier Botet), a 400-year-old aristocratic vampire who feeds on the crew, killing them one by one, to regain his full powers.
“The thing wears the skin of a man,” says stowaway Anna (Aisling Franciosi). “In the night it drinks our blood, and he is on the ship. Which means we will never leave it.”
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” isn’t exactly Dracula’s story. We get some of the usual vampire lore, and he is certainly a presence, but this is the story of the crew fighting against a great unknown. Director André Øvredal takes his time introducing the characters and setting up the situation on the ship before the first kill. Then, he builds tension slowly, shrouding the screen in fog and dark shadows where strange things just might be lurking. When the carnage begins, Øvredal keeps the bloodsucker mostly out of sight, hidden in corners, shot in tight close-ups, building anticipation for the eventual monstrous reveal.
It's a nice twist on the usual Dracula movie. It eschews the Bela Lugosi vampire model in favor of a more rough-hewn, demonic aesthetic, like Nosferatu, with needle teeth and wings. They rid him of any of the hypnotic charm he may have had in the hands of Lugosi or Christopher Lee. In this film, he is evil incarnate, as though sprung from the deepest, darkest regions of the human imagination.
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” conjures up its scares with practical effects, with very little CGI or green screen work. Built of tension and fear, it makes for an old-fashioned fright fest, one more interested in simple, old-school scares than heavy special effects driven terror. It’s a little heavy handed in its final moments, as it attempts to set up a sequel, but if the next one is as elemental and frightening as this one, I’m in.
HEART OF STONE: 3 STARS
The 2023 worry-of-the-week, that artificial intelligence (AI) will grow so powerful it will soon be controlling our lives, is kicked up a notch or two in “Heart of Stone,” the new Gal Gadot high tech thriller now streaming on Netflix.
Gadot is Rachel Stone, a computer tech/operative for a super-secret peacekeeping group called The Charter.
“When governments fail, the only thing left is the Charter.” They are a specialized unit of “the most highly trained agents with no political leanings, no national allegiances, working together to keep peace in a turbulent world.”
Helping them to police humanity is a powerful AI program called the Heart.
“If you own the Heart,” says MI6 agent Parker (Jamie Dornan), “you own the world.” It’s a vital organ, the most advanced AI program on earth, capable of scrutinizing and evaluating all human data, finding patterns and using those results to make predictions of future global threats.
“The Heart is knowledge and power. It can crash a market or drop a plane out of the sky. Who needs to steal a nuclear bomb when you can control them all?” says Parker.
In the wrong hands a program that formidable, with the totality of human knowledge, could destabilize the world, which is exactly what mastermind hacker Keya Dhawan (Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt) has in mind.
“Now you will answer to me,” she taunts like a good movie villain should.
Cue the globetrotting mission to stop Dhawan from stealing the Charter’s Heart.
Directed by Tom “Peaky Blinders” Harper, “Heart of Stone” is a big, slick story of international intrigue that works best when it is in motion. When Godot is flying through the air on a skidoo or going one-on-one with the baddies, it zips along like a 90s era 007 movie. That means loads of high-tech nonsense, flamboyant characters, a dastardly villain, international intrigue, a propulsive soundtrack and, of course, outlandish action.
But when the characters speak, and they speak quite a lot, the 007ness of it all reduces to a jumble of B movie spy clichés. It looks good, but speaks in the language of truisms. In other words, been there, done that.
Cinematographer George Steel shoots for the big screen, and has an eye for action. The location work—including the now obligatory chase scene through the cobble streets of a European city—gives the movie an up-market sheen, but don’t be fooled, this is an expensive knockoff, a Canal Street copy of other, better spy movies.
“Heart of Stone” did not warm my heart.
SATAN WANTS YOU: 3 ½ STARS
In the early 1980s it seemed the Devil was lurking around every corner. Parents, concerned that heavy metal was bringing their kids over to the dark side, played records backwards, searching for hidden diabolical messages. Rumors circulated that a major toothpaste brand had secret satanic messages embedded into their logo and sordid tales of human sacrifices, incestuous orgies and ritual abuse at the hands of Devil worshippers were guaranteed ratings gold for afternoon talk shows.
Ground Zero for the satanic panic was “Michelle Remembers,” a bestselling memoir co-written by Victoria, B.C. based psychiatrist Lawrence Pazder and Michelle Smith, his long-term patient and future wife. The book, and the resulting reverberations caused by its allegations, are the subject of “Satan Wants You,” a new documentary now playing in theatres.
Based on Smith’s “repressed memories,” the book details lurid and often absurd claims of child abuse she says she suffered at the hands of a cabal of satanists led by her mother Virginia Proby. As the book gained popularity, with excerpts in People and the National Enquirer, Pazder and Smith became media celebrities, spreading the now debunked message that satanists lurked everywhere, and no one was safe from their devilish grasp. Despite no actual evidence of satanic activity—Smith claims the Virgin Mary visited her and removed scars and other signs of abuse—their sensational claims got a hold in the zeitgeist.
Directors Sean Horlor and Steve J. Adams methodically work their way through the story and misinformation, supported by audio recordings of Smith’s unsettling hypnotherapy sessions with Pazder, cheesy reenactments, loads of archival footage and new interviews with family and friends of the main characters. What emerges is a portrait not only of a conspiracy and moral panic spun out of control, and lapped up by an eager media, but also of the exploitive relationship between the doctor and patient.
The film’s focus on that aspect of the story gives the larger picture a bit of a short shrift. The panic caused by “Michelle Remembers” ruined the reputations of falsely accused people and cost others a fortune defending themselves in costly court trials.
Instead, the film forges a connection between the 1980s satanic frenzy and the recent conspiracy theories promoted by QAnon. In the world of misinformation, the film suggests, everything old is new again.
“Satan Wants You” is a time capsule of 1980s moral outrage, but more than that, it demonstrates how quickly and easily misinformation can cause an epidemic of mass hysteria.
PASSAGES: 3 ½ STARS
“Passages,” a new Paris-set erotic relationship drama from director Ira Sachs, now playing in theatres, is the story of an intolerable narcissist made tolerable by the lead performance from Franz Rogowski.
German actor Rogowski plays Tomas, a self-involved filmmaker fresh off the set of his latest movie. Controlling and uncompromising, his marriage to long-time partner Martin (Ben Whishaw) is beginning to fray around the edges. At the wrap party for the film, Martin doesn’t feel like dancing, so Tomas hits the floor with Agatha (Adèle Exarchopoulos). They dance, they flirt and spend the night together.
The next morning, Tomas returns home to an understandably upset Martin.
“I had sex with a woman,” Tomas says. “Can I tell you about it?” Martin is unenthusiastic as Tomas describes his “exciting” night with Agatha.
Martin writes off the one-night stand as Tomas blowing off some steam. “This always happens when you finish a film,” he says, but their bond unravels further as Tomas becomes smitten with Agatha. He quickly moves in with her, leaving Martin high and dry.
When Agatha announces she is pregnant, Tomas feels the weight of his actions.
“Passages” is a study of toxic behavior. Tomas is brusque, unscrupulous, self-absorbed; concerned only with his own feelings and pleasure. It’s a trick to create a monster, a character devoid of any emotional intelligence, and yet still set him up as the object of desire. Rogowski slithers through the film, using magnetism to manipulate Martin and Agatha, drawing both into his tumultuous world. It’s an impressive performance, equal parts maddening and mesmeric.
Rogowski dominates the film, but Whishaw and Exarchopoulos are given latitude to be more than just victims of the charismatic Tomas. He is their weakness, but neither are weak characters. Both have scenes that display their strength and lives outside of Tomas’s toxic circle.
“Passages” feels like a throwback to the erotic relationship films of the 1980s and 90s. It is an adult, sexual film with a couple explicit scenes, but more than that, it is explicit in its emotional complexity.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Canada's record-breaking wildfire season not losing momentum soon: federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report
Canadian renters have long lamented the increasing prices they see landlords request of tenants, but in July, those totals hit a level unseen in the country's history.
Six Nations leaders say Robbie Robertson gave cultural centre invaluable support
A gesture by late musician Robbie Robertson has drawn attention to a Six Nations community's cultural restoration project and local leaders anticipate it will have a lasting positive impact.
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
'Perfect storm' causing constant delays at Air Canada, despite windfall profits: CEO
A 'perfect storm' of problems lies behind Air Canada's wave of flight delays over the summer, its CEO said, even as the country's largest airline roars back to profitability -- with no sign of slowing down.
Canada
-
'It was a firestorm': Vancouver man with home on Maui describes devastation on island
A Vancouver man who lives part time on the Hawaiian island of Maui has described how an enormous “firestorm” engulfed the town of Lahaina, where at least 53 people were killed by the devastating blaze.
-
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
-
Canada's record-breaking wildfire season not losing momentum soon: federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
-
Cree communities worried about Quebec wildfires' effects on trap lines, wildlife
Cree nation of Chisasibi Chief Daisy House is one of many Indigenous leaders concerned that the wildfires in northern Quebec and across Canada has permanently altered trap lines, wildlife, and other aspects of the environment that are an integral part of their culture.
-
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Alberta man Patrick McGann
Calgary police have issued an alert about a suspect who did not return to custody following an approved outing earlier this month.
World
-
Hawaii underestimated the deadly threat of wildfire, records show
Hawaii officials released a report last year describing the risk of wildfires to human life with a single word: 'low.' A year and a half later, the catastrophic fires that engulfed Maui and the historic town of Lahaina this week have already become the state’s deadliest natural disaster in more than six decades.
-
China's plans to build a new embassy near the Tower of London stall amid local opposition
China's plans to build a new embassy near the Tower of London have stalled following local opposition to what would be the biggest diplomatic compound in Britain.
-
'It was a firestorm': Vancouver man with home on Maui describes devastation on island
A Vancouver man who lives part time on the Hawaiian island of Maui has described how an enormous “firestorm” engulfed the town of Lahaina, where at least 53 people were killed by the devastating blaze.
-
As flames swallowed Maui, survivors made harrowing escapes
An immigrant cook building a new life. A widow preparing to say goodbye. A couple taking their wedding vows. All were forced to flee as flames swallowed parts of Maui.
-
Former Catholic priest admits to sexual misconduct with 11-year-old boy he took on beach vacation
A former Catholic priest has admitted to acts of sexual misconduct with a child he met through his pastoral duties.
-
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday in the Hunter Biden probe, a surprise move that intensifies the investigation into the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.
Politics
-
Concrete actions must accompany diverse cabinet: Canada Research Chair
An academic expert on inclusive politics says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move last month to introduce more diversity into his cabinet won't have much effect unless it goes beyond surface-level representation.
-
Canadian industries seek extension on country's human-rights supply chain law
Canadian industries are pushing back against the country's planned January launch date of the Modern Slavery Act, intended to fight forced labour and child labour in supply chains, as mining and apparel trade groups say the government has failed to spell out the details of the law's requirements.
-
Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72. Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.
Health
-
Doctors in England walk off job again as pay dispute with U.K. government shows no progress
Tens of thousands of doctors in England walked off the job Friday for another four days, with growing concerns that their bitter pay dispute with the British government will drag on into the winter.
-
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help
Firefighter and paramedic Mike Camilleri once had no trouble hauling heavy gear up ladders. Now battling long COVID, he gingerly steps onto a treadmill to learn how his heart handles a simple walk.
-
LifeLabs to pay out at least $4.9 million in proposed class-action settlement over data breach
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
-
Montreal researchers put ChatGPT to the test, tell scientists to beware
Scientists who rely on artificial intelligence when they write their research papers could wind up spreading misinformation, according to a new Montreal study that looked at the quality and accuracy of information specifically from ChatGPT.
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
Entertainment
-
Six Nations leaders say Robbie Robertson gave cultural centre invaluable support
A gesture by late musician Robbie Robertson has drawn attention to a Six Nations community's cultural restoration project and local leaders anticipate it will have a lasting positive impact.
-
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
-
Adam Sandler appears with his whole family in 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' trailer
Netflix released the trailer for "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" on Thursday, and the comedy stars Adam Sandler along with his real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny and his wife Jackie.
Business
-
Some news outlets report difficulty posting on Meta apps amid restriction rollout
News outlets say they've been unable to post on Meta's social media sites some or all of the time since the digital giant began rolling out its restrictions on Canadian news in response to federal legislation.
-
Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried left a federal courtroom in handcuffs Friday after a judge revoked his bail after concluding that the fallen cryptocurrency wiz had repeatedly tried to influence witnesses against him.
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Lifestyle
-
Why this viral photo of the world's largest cruise ship is polarizing opinion
The world’s largest cruise ship hasn’t welcomed a single passenger aboard yet, but it’s already set the internet on fire.
-
Glass bottle buildings bring tourists to Manitoba community
In the 1980s, a Manitoba coupled named Bob and Dora Cain converted thousands of glass bottles into structures that currently stand in Treherne, Man.
-
Travelling to Maui? Here's how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
Sports
-
Funeral held for fan killed in Athens attack. UEFA President Ceferin to meet Greek PM
A funeral service was held Friday for a Greek soccer fan killed in an attack led by Croatian supporters that has rattled European sporting officials.
-
Preakness officials say they're considering changing the timing of the second Triple Crown race
Preakness officials say they are considering moving the second Triple Crown race back to four weeks after the Kentucky Derby instead of two weeks later, which would change the timing that has been in place for decades.
-
Former big league slugger Jose Bautista is signing a 1-day contract to retire with the Blue Jays
Former big league slugger Jose Bautista is signing a one-day contract so he can retire with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Autos
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.