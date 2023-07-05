Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
JOY RIDE: 3 ½ STARS
“Joy Ride,” a new comedy starring Ashley Park and Sherry Cola and now playing in theatres, is a raunchy road trip movie that pushes the boundaries of both its humor and its examination of family and platonic love.
According to Audrey (Park), she and Lolo (Cola) became friends because they were “the only two Asian girls” in their suburban Washington state town. Fast friends from the playground to adulthood, they are a great example of how opposites attract. Audrey is a career-obsessed corporate lawyer, on the fast track to becoming a partner at her firm, while Lolo is an irreverent free spirit, trying to make it as an artist.
When Audrey’s firm sends her on a business trip to China, to close a deal with millionaire Chao (Ronny Chieng), Lolo tags along as translator and troublemaker.
“Best friends’ trip,” she shouts. “This is going to be iconic.”
Completing the crew are Lolo’s eccentric cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu) and Audrey’s college BFF Kat (“Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” Stephanie Hsu) who is now a television star in Beijing. It’s an uneasy group. Deadeye is off in their own world and Lolo and Kat constantly snipe at one another.
On the ground in Beijing, Audrey and her squad meet with Chao in a crowded nightclub for a night of excessive drinking, eating and playing a slapping game that is as painful as it is ridiculous.
“I heard that if you keep up with Chinese businessmen,” says Lolo as a new tray of shots arrives at the table, “they respect you more.”
The night turns serious when Chao says he wants to meet Audrey’s family.
“How are we supposed to do business together if we do not know one another’s families?” he asks. Trouble is, Audrey, although born in China, was adopted as a child and raised in America by a white family.
Turns out Lolo, who always thought Audrey should track down her birth mom, has already done some research and discovered the mother lives an hour and a half away. When Chao insists on meeting her, Audrey and company set off on a wild sex, drugs and rock n’ roll (OK, make that K-Pop) fueled trip to reunite mother and daughter.
“Joy Ride” is explicit and emotional. Audrey and her friends engage in a comedy-of-errors—they become reluctant drug mules, run amok in a hotel full of professional basketball players and perform a rowdy remake of Cardi B’s “WAP” with an unexpected reveal—but mixed in with the raunch are sincere messages of identity and belonging that prevent the movie from feeling like a series of outrageous set pieces strung together. The whole thing is bound by the cast’s genuine chemistry, a kind of “Bridesmaids” bond that allows for the movie’s wild shifts in tone.
It is Audrey’s search for identity and self-discovery as an Asian adoptee living in America that lies at the heart of the story. Her coming-of-age in China brings with it an introspection uncommon in hard-R comedies.
“Joy Ride” is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes with vagina tattoos and universal messages of self-worth, renewal and the importance of comradery.
THE LESSON: 3 ½ STARS
A chamber piece set against a backdrop of the literary world, “The Lesson,” now playing in theatres, is a fabulously twisty noir-ish study in betrayal and revenge.
Liam Sommers (Daryl McCormack) is an aspiring author, fresh out of university, who lands a cushy job as a live-in tutor for his idol, the fabulously wealthy J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant), the most revered author in the country, who also just happens to be the subject of Liam’s thesis.
“I’m sure he’d be flattered,” says Sinclair’s brooding wife, art dealer Hélène (Julie Delpy) to Liam, “but you’re not here for him.”
“Good writers borrow,” says Sinclair, “but great writers steal,” and Sinclair is a great writer.
The reclusive author is recovering from the loss of his older son Felix by suicide two years before, and has brought Liam in to prep his other son, a snot-nosed brat named Bertie (Stephen McMillan), for his Oxford entrance exams.
“He has to get in, Liam,” says Hélène.
On arrival, Liam discovers that despite seemingly having it all—think Downton Abbey with fewer servants—the family lacks one crucial thing, happiness. Kept under the thumb of the egomaniacal Sinclair, who Bertie describes as, “uncaring and cruel,” an air of tension hangs over the house like a shroud.
When Sinclair agrees to read Liam’s work-in-progress novel in exchange for the ambitious, but unpublished, author’s thoughts on his latest book—"The ending, Part III? It feels like a different novel,” says Liam—it sets off a series of events that unveil the movie’s main themes of inspiration, ethics and vengeance.
The darkly comic “The Lesson” succeeds not because of its pulpy story, which is a bit of down-and-dirty fun, but because of the way the actors inhabit their characters. Grant and Delpy are perfectly cast as a couple who opted for cruelty over love many years ago.
Grant embraces Sinclair’s techy personality and never tries to make him likeable. It’s a bravura performance that drips with superiority, intellect and derision. Sinclair knows his place in the world and is willing to do almost anything to stay there.
Delpy is a slightly more sympathetic character who allows the odd feeling, other than contempt, to bleed through her icy façade. Her misery is evident, she has lost her son and more, but there is something more lurking just behind her restrained disguise.
It is McCormack, however, who grounds the flights of fancy with a very real performance fueled by ambition, that prevents “The Lesson” from becoming too arch, too aware of its excesses.
“The Lesson” is a slow burn, a story that unfolds at its own pace with wit, theatrical cruelty and welcome surprises.
THIS PLACE: 2 ½ STARS
“This Place,” a new coming-of-adulthood film now playing in theatres, stars Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs and Priya Guns as two young women who must investigate their pasts to understand their present.
Jacobs (who also co-wrote and co-executive produced) plays Kawenniióhstha, a half-Mohawk, aspiring poet from Montreal who moves to Toronto to go to university and locate—and get to know—the Iranian father who left before she was born.
“Can you imagine being okay with being forgotten or unacknowledged?” she asks.
When she leaves her writing notebook, containing all her work, at a laundromat, it leads to a meet cute with Malai (Priya Guns), a Tamil undergraduate student who lives with her older brother Ahrun (Alex Joseph) while figuring out her future.
Sparks immediately fly, and their friendship quickly turns into love, but before their relationship can fully blossom, each must deal with family issues.
As Malai learns that her estranged, alcoholic father (Muraly Srinarayanathas) is dying of cancer, she struggles with how to say goodbye. On the other hand, Kawenniióhstha must learn to say hello to her father Behrooz (Ali Momen). She learns of the complicated past shared by her parents, and her mother’s concern that if the truth about Kawenniióhstha’s father was known, blood quantum laws would deem her not Mohawk enough to live on the reservation.
As the two daughters of refugees grapple with the influence their familial connections have on their lives, it creates a strain in their relationship.
In a scant 87 minutes “This Place” covers a great deal of ground. The love story is the starting place as we get to know Kawenniióhstha and Malai, but the movie also touches on the generational trauma of genocide, parental expectations and otherness.
The love story is heartfelt and has a pleasing intimacy to it, even in its earliest stages but unfortunately, neither character is allowed the time to fully explore the repercussions of the film’s themes on their lives. They are not aided by dialogue that is too often stilted and obvious.
“This Place” has much going for it. The connection between the lead characters feels authentic, and their queerness is accepted and never questioned. But while it falters somewhat in its execution, the movie’s heart, and its messages of love, compassion and understanding, never do.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face in Las Vegas encounter: police
Las Vegas police say surveillance video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off NBA rookie Victor Wenbayamam's shoulder.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Joy Ride,' 'The Lesson' and 'This Place'
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
Canada
-
Woman in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in Toronto
One person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a daytime shooting in east Toronto.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
-
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
-
Trapped boring machine could cost Toronto taxpayers up to $25 million
The removal of a boring machine trapped under a street in Toronto’s west end could cost taxpayers up to $25 million, according to documents from the City of Toronto.
-
Power mostly restored after outage affects 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage affected large swaths of the western side of Montreal Thursday afternoon. By early evening, most of the outages had been resolved. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers were affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients were affected in Montérégie.
World
-
At Iowa event, Trump plans to go after DeSantis over ethanol
Former President Donald Trump plans to headline his largest Iowa campaign event in nearly four months with a speech to thousands at an arena in the western part of the state.
-
NATO leaders set to offer Ukraine major support package but membership is off the table for now
NATO leaders will agree next week to help modernize Ukraine's armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day, the organization's top civilian official said Friday. But the war-torn country will not start membership talks soon.
-
Poland starts observances of WWII massacres by Ukrainians that have marred neighbourly ties
Poland's prime minister and Catholic church leaders opened several days of observances Friday to honour victims of World War II massacres of tens of thousands of Poles by Ukrainian nationalists, which have marred the tightening strategic relations between the neighbouring nations.
-
U.S. priest who runs outreach for LGBTQ+ Catholics tapped by pope to join major Vatican gathering
An American Jesuit who runs outreach ministry for LGBTQ Catholics has been tapped by Pope Francis on Friday to be among participants at a major Vatican gathering of bishops and laypeople later this year.
-
Indian authorities arrests 3 railway officials over the train crash that killed more than 290
India's federal crime agency said Friday it has arrested three railway officials in connection with one of the country's deadliest train accidents, which killed more than 290 people last month.
-
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, days after major offensive
Israeli forces killed three Palestinians, including two militants, in the occupied West Bank Friday, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.
Politics
-
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
'Missed opportunity' for Canada at summit on climate reform of developing world loans
Foreign-aid and climate advocates say Ottawa needs to do much more to help developing countries brace for climate chaos without going broke, after Canada's uninspiring contribution to a summit last month that aimed at reforming global finance.
Health
-
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
Sci-Tech
-
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
-
What is Threads? Here's what you need to know about the potential 'Twitter Killer'
Facebook-parent Meta on Wednesday officially launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, after first confirming its plans for the app just three months ago.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canadians shouldn't trust Meta, Zuckerberg has 'too much power', warns ex-Facebook exec
As the Government of Canada remains in a showdown with digital giants over the Online News Act, the former head of Facebook's division in Australia and New Zealand is warning that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 'too much power' in foreign countries.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Joy Ride,' 'The Lesson' and 'This Place'
-
Formula One welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix
As F1 welcomes Brad Pitt for a weekend of filming around the British Grand Prix, race organizers and police are wary of possible environmental protests.
-
'Don't fall off the horse': Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen leading Stampede parade
Col. Jeremy Hansen is preparing to become the first Canadian to travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, but in the meantime he's tasked with cowboying up to become the second astronaut to be marshal of the Calgary Stampede parade.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
-
Canada's main stock index up in late-morning trading as oil rises
Gains by the energy and base metal stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading as commodity prices rose and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
-
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
Lifestyle
-
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
-
Being more active enhances quality of life in older adults, study finds
A team led by researchers from the University of Cambridge found that older adults who remain more active have a better quality of life than those who spent more time sedentary.
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
Sports
-
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
-
Canada's Andreescu posts comeback win over Kalinina at Wimbledon
Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated 26th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7) Friday in a second-round Wimbledon match that featured major momentum swings.
-
Blue Jays beat White Sox 5-4 in doubleheader sweep
Whit Merrifield played every inning of Toronto's long but productive doubleheader on Thursday.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.