Michelle Yeoh seeks new challenges after Oscar win

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh holds up the Oscar statuette during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Yeoh won the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on March 12. (Vincent Thian/AP Photo) Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh holds up the Oscar statuette during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Yeoh won the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on March 12. (Vincent Thian/AP Photo)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social