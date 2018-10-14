

Michael Buble's management team says the crooner is not calling it quits despite a media report claiming otherwise.

A profile piece in The Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine says the Canadian singer was going to “retire” after dealing with his son’s “life-changing” battle with cancer two years ago.

In his supposed “last interview,” he explained how the decision stemmed from his experience with his five-year-old son Noah’s ongoing struggle with cancer, which had forced the hitmaker and his wife to put their careers on hold.

Buble also told the outlet that “I don’t have the stomach for it anymore.”

But despite his comments saying he’s done with all the fame, his management says that this is not the case.

A post on Buble Insider, a Facebook group run by Michael Buble’s management, said that “rumours and reports that Michael is quitting is completely false.”

“We ask everyone to not share any of these tabloid stories and delete any posts already shared to the Buble Insider and personal pages,” wrote Michelle R. Larsen, digital media manager at Bruce Allen Talent, the agency that deals with Buble.

Buble’s supposed retirement announcement would be strange timing considering that he hadn’t mentioned anything last month, when the 43-year-old Juno and Grammy-award-winning singer announced that he was releasing a new album on Nov. 16.

In the Facebook video posted in September, he said his new album would be called "Love.” Multiple songs from the album have been made public, with the most recent release happening Friday.

But The Daily Mail said that after putting out the album, Buble wants to bow out.

After listing some reasons why he’s putting out the album, he reportedly said: “This is my last interview … I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

But Daily Mail’s author Katie Storey writes that “somehow, though, I don’t think he really means it.”

Buble and his Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato are also raising two other children together, their son Elias, 2, and daughter Vida Amber Betty, who was born inJuly.