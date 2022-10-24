Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's "Friends" while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
In an excerpt from his new book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry recounts how a visit from costar Jennifer Aniston to his trailer made him realize that his secret behavior when it came to alcohol wasn't so secret.
"'I know you're drinking,' she said," Perry, now 53, writes in the memoir, in an excerpt published by the Times of London.
"I had long since gotten over her -- ever since she started dating Brad Pitt, I was fine -- and had worked out exactly how long to look at her without it being awkward, but still, to be confronted by Jennifer Aniston was devastating. And I was confused," he continued.
"'How can you tell?' I said. I never worked drunk. 'I've been trying to hide it . . .'"
Elsewhere in the excerpt, Perry mentioned how he "never" worked high or drunk (although he "certainly worked hungover"), and he said he was largely able to function as part of the uber-successful "Friends" ensemble thanks to his castmates and how they would "group around [him] and prop [him] up" like an injured penguin being supported by the other penguins.
"I was the injured penguin, but I was determined to not let these wonderful people, and this show, down," he wrote.
But that day in Perry's trailer, Aniston told him plainly that he wasn't getting away with anything.
"'We can smell it,' she said, in a kind of weird but loving way, and the plural 'we' hit me like a sledgehammer," Perry wrote.
"'I know I'm drinking too much,' I said, 'but I don't exactly know what to do about it.'"
The "Whole Nine Yards" star also describes in the new book how his weight fluctuated wildly due to the pills making him sick and alleviating his appetite, or alcohol causing him to be bloated.
"You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season -- when I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol; when I'm skinny, it's pills. When I have a goatee, it's lots of pills."
Perry even referenced specific points in the hit show's 10-season run and clued readers in to what was going on with his addiction at that time.
"By the end of season three, I was spending most of my time figuring out how to get 55 Vicodin a day -- I had to have 55 every day, otherwise I'd get so sick. It was a full-time job: making calls, seeing doctors, faking migraines, finding crooked nurses who would give me what I needed," Perry wrote.
The actor recently said he is finally ready to share his experiences now that he is safely on the other side of addiction.
"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again," Perry told People of the book. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober -- and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction -- to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."
"Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," by Matthew Perry, will be published by Headline on November 1.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa interim police chief Bell testifying at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Buying over-the-counter hearing aids not as good as it sounds, Canadian expert warns
Canadians may be envious of Americans' new access to purchasing over-the-counter hearing aids. But one Canadian hearing specialist says while the devices may be cheaper, they could come at a cost to your hearing health.
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, but caused no damage to the artwork.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Canada
-
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa interim police chief Bell testifying at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
-
Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
-
Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.
-
'No further risk to public safety': Toronto Island Airport reopens after suspicious package probe
Toronto police say they're confident there is "no further risk to public safety" after a suspicious package found attached to a bicycle late Saturday afternoon at the Island Airport’s Ferry Terminal.
-
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
World
-
North, South Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
North and South Korea exchanged warning shots Monday along their disputed western sea boundary — a scene of past bloodshed and naval battles — in a development that raises worry of possible clashes after North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests.
-
Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 60 at celebration
Air strikes by Myanmar's military killed more than 60 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority's main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday.
-
Romanian defence minister quits, cites issue with president
Romania's defence minister Vasile Dincu resigned Monday, citing difficulties working with the country's president who's also chief of the NATO country's armed forces.
-
Rishi Sunak: UK's ex-Treasury chief gets his shot at PM job
Rishi Sunak ran for Britain's top job and lost. Then he got another shot -- and the chance to say 'I told you so.'
-
Teen pleads guilty in Michigan high school shooting that killed 4 students
A teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges.
-
Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake
A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa interim police chief Bell testifying at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell testifying.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
-
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Health
-
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
-
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
-
The WHO says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but is Canada on the right track?
Last month, the World Health Organization recommended that countries continue their fight against COVID-19 by focusing resources on vaccination, implementing infection control measures and building community trust in order to end the pandemic. But is Canada doing enough?
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's 'Friends' while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
-
'Doctor Who' fans delighted as the Doctor regenerates as ... David Tennant
'Doctor Who' fans were drenched in nostalgia after David Tennant reprised his role as the Time Lord in the dramatic conclusion to the show's BBC centenary special.
-
Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial
Opening arguments are set for Monday in the Los Angeles rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
-
Task one in Trump Organization trial: Picking a neutral jury
Donald Trump's company goes on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: Picking a jury of New Yorkers who don't have a strong opinion about the former president.
-
China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns
China's economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry.
Lifestyle
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
-
Sports
-
Steph Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings
The Golden State Warriors are playing dominant basketball for stretches, then struggling to defend during others.
-
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
-
Bryce Harper's home run powers Phillies past Padres and into World Series
Bryce Harper slugged his fifth home run of the post-season, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that launched the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres and into the World Series with a 4-3 victory Sunday.
Autos
-
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.