American actress Lindsay Lohan is being accused of trying to kidnap refugee children and livestreaming it on Instagram.

In a dramatic video that has since been removed from her social media account, the 32-year-old celebrity approaches a family of what she says are Syrian refugees who are sitting on a sidewalk. She offers them a hotel room, suggesting that the boys could watch movies on a TV or computer.

When they appear to refuse her offer and walk away, she follows them.

“Looks what’s happening. They’re trafficking children,” Lohan claims in the video, which has been posted in full on YouTube. “I won’t leave until I take you.”

She trails the family along sidewalks and across an unknown street in what is thought to be Moscow, Russia, based on earlier Instagram posts. The family is seen pulling suitcases and carrying blankets as Lohan attempts to speak to them in another language. She then accuses them of “ruining Arabic culture.”

“You’re taking these children. They want to go,” she says. “I’m with you boys, don’t worry. The whole world is seeing this right now.”

As she continues to follow the family, Lohan is heard saying “give me your hand” before the video gets shaky and she apparently falls to the ground.

“I’m like in shock right now,” she says through tears as the group walks away. “I literally can’t. I don’t think I can ever change what I want…”

The video was livestreamed to millions of her Instagram followers, some of whom commented on the stream with confusion and criticism. “Is she kidnapping them?” posted one user. “There is so much wrong with this right now,” wrote another. “This is straight up exploitation.”