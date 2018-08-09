

Lindsay Lohan says women who are sharing stories of sexual harassment years after the fact are making themselves “look weak” rather than helping fix the problem.

In an interview with The Times, Lohan said she considers herself “very supportive of women” and understands that people may react differently to different experiences.

“If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment. You make it a real thing by making it a police report,” she said.

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.”

Lohan also said some women who claimed to have been sexually harassed did so “for the attention,” taking away legitimacy from actual cases of harassment.