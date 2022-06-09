Kourtney Kardashian not happy over 'The Kardashians' edit of her engagement
As an executive producer of the new Hulu show "The Kardashians," one of its stars, Kourtney Kardashian, gets to see early cuts of episodes before they are made available to the public. But she revealed in an episode released this week that she was not happy with how the show handled her engagement to now husband Travis Barker.
In the episode, Kardashian tells a friend that she and Barker had been filming for the show and having "the best time ever."
"And then we've been watching the edits, and we're just so annoyed because they're, like, swirling us in with this drama," she said, referring to a storyline involving her ex, Scott Disick.
Disick and Kardashian had been a long-term off-and-on relationship that ended several years ago -- though, he continued to appear regularly on the family's reality programs. They share three children together.
One of the new show's storylines involved Disick's unease with feeling like the family he has been close to for years has been shying away from him and excluding him from events because of his ex's romance with Barker.
Kardashian said she felt like the show's editors had dubbed her "the chosen one" for drama.
During a confessional moment, Kardashian explained that as one of the executive producers, she gets to see early versions of the show, and "I'm in one of the best places in my life, and it's time for our show to catch up."
When it comes to her and Disick, Kardashian sounded like she wanted to move on from the days when viewers -- and some members of her family -- believed that they should marry.
"It's enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn't really exist," she said. "It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality."
New episodes of "The Kardashians" stream on Thursdays on Hulu.
