Kim and Kanye choose Chicago for their new baby's name
In this Nov. 4, 2017 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 2:15PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 19, 2018 2:18PM EST
It's Chicago -- where Kanye West was raised -- as the name of baby No. 3 with Kim Kardashian West.
Mom made the announcement Friday on her app without explanation. Chicago was born Monday, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins big sister North and middle brother Saint.
North, Saint & Chi— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018
Chicago was born Monday via gestational carrier, meaning Kardashian West's fertilized egg was implanted into a surrogate.
The rapper and the reality star chose to use a gestational carrier after Kim suffered pregnancy complications with her two older children. She said her doctors told her it wasn't safe for her to carry another baby.
Chicago West. https://t.co/3MyLwcIzTh— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018