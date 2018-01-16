

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kim Kardashian West announced the birth of her third child with husband Kanye West on Tuesday, in a widely-circulated post on social media.

“She’s here!” Kardashian West wrote in tweet with a link to a longer statement on her website. “We’re so in love.”

The child was born at 12:47 a.m. on Monday, and weighed seven pounds and 6 ounces at birth, the statement said.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West says in the statement. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors for their special care.

“North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

No name has been announced.