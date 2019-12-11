Keanu Reeves Day? 'Matrix 4' and 'John Wick 4' will debut on same day
Actor Keanu Reeves attends the premiere of "Siberia" at Metrograph, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in New York. Actors Alex Winter and Reeves jumped on social media to announce plans for a third installment to the cult comedy franchise about two time-travelling California dudes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
TORONTO -- After news hit that “Matrix 4” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” will be both released on the same day, dozens of people on the internet proclaimed May 21, 2021 as “Keanu Reeves Day.”
The date for the fourth installment of the popular John Wick film series had already been announced for that day, but on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Warner Bros.’ schedule for several upcoming films – including “Matrix 4” on the same day in 2021.
And with the realization that Keanu fans would be getting a double feature, the internet essentially went into meltdown, with dozens of Keanu Reeves memes, GIFs and pictures popping up.
"Both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 are due to come out on May 21st, 2021," one Twitter user said. "We should just make May 21st Keanu day from here out."
The Canadian actor has experienced something of a career renaissance in recent years, with the blockbuster “John Wick” film franchise, an appearance in “Toy Story 4,” and a supporting role in Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe.”
Reeves has even been tapped to be the main protagonist in the upcoming video game CYBERPUNK 2077, and there are reports that Disney and Marvel Studios are attempting to find a place for him in their massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.
There’s no indication that Lionsgate – the studio behind John Wick – and Warner Bros. coordinated the shared release date. And only time will tell if one or both studios will change their dates in an attempt to not split Keanu Reeves fans that weekend.
--