TORONTO -- After news hit that “Matrix 4” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” will be both released on the same day, dozens of people on the internet proclaimed May 21, 2021 as “Keanu Reeves Day.”

The date for the fourth installment of the popular John Wick film series had already been announced for that day, but on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Warner Bros.’ schedule for several upcoming films – including “Matrix 4” on the same day in 2021.

And with the realization that Keanu fans would be getting a double feature, the internet essentially went into meltdown, with dozens of Keanu Reeves memes, GIFs and pictures popping up.

"Both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 are due to come out on May 21st, 2021," one Twitter user said. "We should just make May 21st Keanu day from here out."

The Canadian actor has experienced something of a career renaissance in recent years, with the blockbuster “John Wick” film franchise, an appearance in “Toy Story 4,” and a supporting role in Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe.”

Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are coming out the same day. Double the Keanu �� pic.twitter.com/2BVrDg8rK0 — John | Lover of Movies (@johne1998) December 11, 2019

Reeves has even been tapped to be the main protagonist in the upcoming video game CYBERPUNK 2077, and there are reports that Disney and Marvel Studios are attempting to find a place for him in their massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s no indication that Lionsgate – the studio behind John Wick – and Warner Bros. coordinated the shared release date. And only time will tell if one or both studios will change their dates in an attempt to not split Keanu Reeves fans that weekend.

Both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 are due to come out on May 21st, 2021. We should just make May 21st Keanu day from here out. pic.twitter.com/p7nGwBopLF — We Watched A Movie (@WeWatchedAMovie) December 11, 2019

So! There will be two Keanu Reeves films coming out on May 21, 2021! There is John Wick 4 and Matrix 4. I'm actually super excited and who says you have to choose between the two of the films? Go see both when time comes! pic.twitter.com/gOqCiF4DKK — Phalon Reacts (@PhalonReacts) December 11, 2019

May 21, 2021 is officially Keanu Reeves day. — Alex S. (@AlexanderS_95) December 11, 2019

With JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 and THE MATRIX 4 sharing a release date, motion to make May 21, 2020 a national Keanu Reeves holiday. pic.twitter.com/bTvaM32Weo — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) December 11, 2019

--