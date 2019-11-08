

Lisa Respers France, CNN





Alexandra Grant and Helen Mirren have some things in common, but spending time with Keanu Reeves is not one of them.

Grant, 46, sparked speculation that she is dating Reeves after the pair was spotted holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala this past weekend.

With her gray hair, the artist and philanthropist was mistaken by some on social media for another beautiful, silver-haired woman in Hollywood: 74-year-old actress Helen Mirren.

"Y'all I'm not gonna lie, I didn't have my glasses on the first time I saw it today and I thought Keanu Reeves was dating Helen Mirren," one person tweeted.

The mix-up sparked conversation about how -- if Reeves and Grant, who have been friends for a decade, are indeed a couple -- it would be a refreshing case of a male celeb dating a woman closer to his own age, as Reeves is 55.

"The fact that some people are mistaking Keanu Reeves age appropriate girlfriend with Helen Mirren is wild," comedian and "2 Broke Girls" creator Whitney Cummings tweeted. "In hollywood, if you're not 24, you might as well be 70."

Mirren has been happily married to director Taylor Hackford since 1997, much to the disappointment of some on Twitter.

"I just realised Keanu Reeves' girlfriend isn't in fact Helen Mirren, so I'm feeling devestated right now, I was very heavily emotionally invested in that couple," one person tweeted.