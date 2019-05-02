

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada is getting a shout out in the newest “Toy Story 4” TV trailer.

The newest Pixar-Disney film features a fictional Canadian stuntman toy voiced by action star, Keanu Reeves.

The Canadian actor is traditionally known for his serious, stoic roles, like Neo in “The Matrix” trilogy and John Wick in the eponymous film series. But in the latest “Toy Story” film, he appears to be taking on a significantly goofier character.

The 30-second TV spot features him as a bumbling, fictional action toy version of Duke Caboom the “most spectacular daredevil Canada has ever seen.”

In the snippet, the character deals with the trappings of ‘70s and ‘80s action toys by failing to live up to expectations of the toy commercials.

There are only a few weeks to go until the fourth installment in Pixar's "Toy Story" franchise hits theaters on June 21.