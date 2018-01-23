

Relaxnews





Calvin Klein has revealed the superstar Kardashian-Jenner sisters as the faces of its new Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans collections. This latest campaign comes as part of the brand's "#MyCalvins" concept, celebrating the bonds that connect and unite families or groups of people.

Less than three weeks after unveiling its Calvin Klein Jeans campaign with Kaia and Presley Gerber, the luxury ready-to-wear label has called on another of the USA'a most famous families, the Kardashian-Jenners. The five sisters -- Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner -- front the latest Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans collections.

Like the previous campaign, the new ads are shot by Willy Vanderperre in what looks to be some kind of barn. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters pose all together and in separate shots, showing off Calvin Klein lingerie -- in particular the Modern Cotton and Body ranges -- as well as denim pieces from the Calvin Klein Jeans spring 2018 collection. A video clip also shows the sisters laying on the floor playing "Never Have I Ever."

This isn't the first time that Calvin Klein has celebrated a family or group of people in its ads. As well as Kaia and Presley Gerber, the label's campaigns have featured Solange Knowles, alongside Kelela, Caroline Polachek, Dev Hynes and Adam Bainbridge, as well as the A$AP Mob collective, comprising A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ant, A$AP Lou and A$AP J. Scott.

The world-famous sisters are particularly popular on social media. Kim Kardashian West has no less than 106 million Instagram followers, while Kendall Jenner has 86.5 million, Khloé has 71.9 million, Kourtney has 60.2 million and Kylie Jenner has 100 million.

Watch the campaign video: https://youtu.be/90CCjgX0n20