Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry

There’s been an outpouring of tributes from Matthew Perry’s former colleagues and friends following his death on Oct. 28.

The "Friends" star was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, according to coroner's records.

Since the news, many are taking to social media to share kind words.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended school with Perry in Ottawa, said he is shocked and saddened by Perry’s passing.

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed,” Trudeau wrote on X.

Fellow Ottawa-born Canadian-American comedian Tom Green also paid tribute to Perry on X, calling him an Ottawa “success story.”

Shocked and saddened to just hear about the passing of Matthew Perry in a tragic drowning. He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa Canada. Rest in peace Matthew. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) October 29, 2023

The Ottawa Senators hockey organization shared a video of Perry in attendance at a game, saying that they were “saddened to learn about the passing of Matthew Perry, one of Ottawa’s proudest sons and 𝑡ℎ𝑒 biggest hockey fan.”

And the National Hockey League Alumni X account shared several photos of the actor, writing, "Rest in peace, Matthew Perry. Forever part of our hockey history and hearts.”

Rest in peace, Matthew Perry.



Forever part of our hockey history and hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aHpfXq0w5i — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) October 29, 2023

English TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan also took to Twitter to share words on Perry’s death.

“RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news,” he wrote.

Actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry’s girlfriend on ‘Friends,’ took to Instagram to write, “What a loss. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Lisa Ann Walter, an actress who once worked with Perry on ‘The Odd Couple,’ also shared a heartfelt memory.

“In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed. I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face. It was beautiful,” she wrote on X.

Professional wrestler Mick Foley wrote that his heart goes out to Perry’s family, friends, and fans, on X: “I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry. I am such a big fan of #Friends (I’ve been wearing a Friends shirt the past two days) and Perry’s Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most.”

Actress Octavia Spencer posted a photo of Perry to Instagram sharing that she was incredibly saddened to hear the news of Perry’s passing on Saturday.

“His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world.”