In a bizarre display, pop star Justin Bieber challenged veteran actor Tom Cruise to a “fight in the octagon” over Twitter, saying if the actor does not “take this fight” he is “scared” and will “never live it down.”

Bieber then asked if Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), if he would host it.

Embattled UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who is no stranger to controversy himself, offered to host the fight.

McGregor wrote on Twitter that if Cruise was “man enough” to accept the challenge, that his entertainment company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, would “host the bout.”

McGregor followed up with a challenge of his own – to another actor, Mark Wahlberg.

“I challenge Mark Wahlberg on the very same card,” wrote McGregor.

Cruise and Wahlberg have not responded to the challenges on Twitter.