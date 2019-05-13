MIAMI -- Prosecutors have dropped charges against star fighter Conor McGregor after he allegedly smashed a fan's phone outside a Miami hotel.

The State Attorney's Office said Monday the victim has stopped co-operating with investigators and has recanted his story. The Miami Herald reports the fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, dropped his civil lawsuit with McGregor after reaching a settlement.

The 30-year-old fighter was arrested in March. According to a lawsuit, Abdirzak and other fans were taking video of McGregor outside a hotel when the fighter allegedly punched the phone out of Abdirzak's hand, repeatedly stomped on it and walked off with it in his pocket.

McGregor is a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder who famously lost to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He has since retired.