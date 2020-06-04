TORONTO -- When 10-year-old Roberta Battaglia auditioned in front of millions on “America’s Got Talent,” she knew she was jumping off the deep end.

What she didn’t know was how her journey would wind up.

On Tuesday’s pre-taped episode, the young singer from Brampton, Ont. fought off nerves and delivered a powerful performance of “Shallows” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper that led to a standing ovation from the audience and a “golden buzzer” from Sofia Vergara, one of the judges. The golden buzzer gives Battaglia a direct birth into the semifinals.

"The reaction is just amazing,” she told CTV News. “I love it."

Before the performance began, the Grade 5 student needed a moment to compose herself and take a sip of water from the show’s host Terry Crews. Still, Gabriella Battaglia, Roberta’s mother, believes her daughter handled the situation better than she did.

"I was very nervous for her,” she said. “I think I was more nervous than she was."

At one point during the song, Simon Cowell told the other judges to close their eyes, because Battaglia’s rendition was so similar to Lady Gaga’s.

Battaglia began singing when she was three and performs at weddings and festivals with her musician father.

"I just love seeing the reaction of people when I sing," she said.

Though not everyone has been so supportive. Battaglia said she dealt with bullies before going on the show, but now the same people are reaching out to congratulate her.

"They were pretty amazed," she said.

While we won’t know whether Battaglia claims the US$1-million prize until September, she already has her own souvenir from the show: some golden confetti she grabbed from the set.