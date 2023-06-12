Japanese talent agency's probe into alleged abuse by Johnny Kitagawa aims to prevent future cases
An investigation by a major Japanese talent agency into sexual abuse allegations against its founder won't address monetary or criminality questions but rather aims to prevent such cases in the future, the lead investigator said Monday.
"We see what has happened at the company and this is a serious governance problem," Makoto Hayashi, a former prosecutor, told reporters at a Tokyo hotel.
Hayashi said the process would focus on hearing from victims who have come forward. The panel will outline where the response at Johnny & Associates failed and provide recommendations to prevent a recurrence, he said.
Allegations against Johnny Kitagawa, a powerful figure in Japanese entertainment, have been tossed around for decades but he was never charged with any crime. He died in 2019.
The allegations resurfaced as a topic for scrutiny after BBC News produced a special segment earlier this year focused on several people who said they were sexually abused as youngsters while working at the company.
Since then, others have come forward, including Kauan Okamoto, who spoke in April at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo.
The Associated Press does not usually identify victims of alleged sexual assault, but Okamoto has chosen to identify himself in the media.
The scandal at Johnny's, as the company was widely known, has served as a wake-up call over Japan's lagging fight against sexual harassment and abuse.
Dozens of children, perhaps hundreds, may have been assaulted while working at Johnny's.
Earlier this month, Okamoto and two other men submitted to Japan's parliament a petition signed by 40,000 people, demanding revised legislation to better protect children against abuse. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to take action, although his specific plans remain unclear.
According to the allegations, Kitagawa asked fledgling singers and dancers to stay at his luxury home. When he told one of them to go to bed early, everyone knew "it was your turn," Okamoto said.
"These are facts. Instead of denying these facts, I hope people will respect and support us," Okamoto told reporters.
Hayashi's in-house investigation has been criticized as lacking independence.
Laurie Wesselhoff, a lecturer at Keio University in Tokyo and a cultural anthropologist, said Japan should do better, stressing there was "absolutely no possibility" the in-house investigation would be impartial.
Those "complicit in these crimes will remain in their positions, like nothing has happened. Inexcusable. Accountability must be called for. Simply saying we won't do it again makes a mockery of sexual abuse legislation," she said.
Hayashi stressed his panel's efforts are independent despite being paid by Johnny's office.
Hayashi also brushed off a question about Chief Executive Julie Keiko Fujishima's apparent denial of the allegations. What the company decides to do with the panel's findings is up to the company, he said. He gave no date for when the investigation might be finished.
Fujishima apologized last month in an online video for the "disappointment and worries" fans must be feeling. But she said she was unaware of any wrongdoing. She did not appear at Monday's news conference.
Top executives at many major Japanese companies that become ensnared in scandals, including Toyota and Toshiba, bow deeply in apology at a news conference.
Hayashi said finding fault was not the point of the probe and suggested instead that aspects of the company culture may not have taken sexual abuse seriously.
"But our mission is separate from any criminal investigation," he said.
Much of Japan's mainstream media has been silent or reticent in reporting about the allegations against Kitagawa.
Foreign media, including the AP, have reported about the allegations. Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun, which broke the Kitagawa story, recently reported that another official at Johnny's, a manager, was also abusing children.
Hayashi said all such allegations would be subject to the investigation.
Veteran Johnny's stars like Noriyuki Higashiyama and Sho Sakurai have recently spoken up, stressing the need for the agency to come clean. Singer and actor Hideaki Takizawa, who was an executive at Johnny's, quit in November, and created his own production company called TOBE Co. in March.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
Canada's Jamal Murray and Denver Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat
Nikola Jokic and Canada's Jamal Murray guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history Monday night, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami's Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory in Game 5.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
Corporate leaders more optimistic about AI than front-line employees: global survey
A new survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group reveals that optimism has increased about AI among employees compared to five years ago when generative AI was still in the lab.
Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
'Not a blank cheque': LeBlanc on working with opposition on shaping foreign interference public process
Conversations are getting started between the federal government and opposition parties on what form a further public process probing foreign interference in Canada should take, following the resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston. But, those talks should not be interpreted as 'a blank cheque,' to the opposition, says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Canada
-
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
Senators fear delay, prejudice in carveouts to allow Afghan aid, as House passes bill
Senators are concerned that a long-delayed Liberal bill aimed at unblocking Canadian aid in Afghanistan will bog down development groups in red tape and block access based on prejudicial bureaucracy.
-
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
-
A third of Canadians support changing anthem to say 'our home on native land': poll
A new poll suggests only a third of Canadians support a proposal from Mississauga, Ont., to ask the federal government to change the lyrics of the national anthem.
-
Evacuation for hundreds more properties as winds fan Donnie Creek wildfire in northeastern B.C.
Hundreds more properties have been ordered evacuated after high winds fanned a massive wildfire in northeastern British Columbia that is the second largest in the province's history.
World
-
Biden will host outgoing NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg as competition to replace him heats up
U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House for talks on Tuesday as the competition to find his successor to lead the military alliance heats up.
-
11-year-old British girl shot dead in France over apparent land dispute
An 11-year-old British girl was shot dead in Saint-Herbot, a hamlet in Brittany, western France, on Saturday, according to the local prosecutor.
-
India, Pakistan deploy rescuers and plan evacuations ahead of severe cyclone
India and Pakistan braced for the first severe cyclone this year expected to hit their coastal regions later this week, as authorities on Monday halted fishing activities, deployed rescue personnel and announced evacuation plans for those at risk.
-
Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate
A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
Black Florida mother killed by white neighbor remembered for faith, devotion to 4 kids
Civil rights leaders and ministers demanded justice during a memorial service for a Black mother who was fatally shot in front of her 9-year-old son by a white neighbor firing through the door of her central Florida home.
Politics
-
'Not a blank cheque': LeBlanc on working with opposition on shaping foreign interference public process
Conversations are getting started between the federal government and opposition parties on what form a further public process probing foreign interference in Canada should take, following the resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston. But, those talks should not be interpreted as 'a blank cheque,' to the opposition, says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
-
Opposition leaders yet to meet about setting terms of possible public inquiry: Singh
Opposition leaders have yet to meet to discuss terms of reference for a possible public inquiry into foreign interference, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday, with one national security expert saying their proposal will likely be a sticking point.
Health
-
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
In a mobile health clinic housed in a retrofitted van, which parks in some of Baltimore's most drug-ravaged communities, doctors and nurses meet with patients, write prescriptions and provide basic wound care, hepatitis C treatment, packages of the overdose reversal agent naloxone and more, all free of charge.
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sci-Tech
-
Corporate leaders more optimistic about AI than front-line employees: global survey
A new survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group reveals that optimism has increased about AI among employees compared to five years ago when generative AI was still in the lab.
-
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
-
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company's controversial new policy
Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.
Entertainment
-
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on 'Wheel of Fortune,' announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host.
-
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline fight back against tabloid reports
Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline are speaking out against tabloid reports they say are untrue.
-
Kelis has no interest in addressing that Bill Murray dating speculation
Kelis can’t be bothered with speculation about her dating life. Speculation the “Milkshake” singer and actor Bill Murray are romantically linked began with a report on Thursday from the US Sun, which spurred confusion online and set Twitter ablaze with hilarious reactions to the unlikely potential couple.
Business
-
More work to be done on Indigenous representation in corporate world: panel
More work needs to be done to improve Indigenous representation on corporate boards and in business, according to a panel of Indigenous women in the business world.
-
Glencore makes offer for the steelmaking coal business of Teck Resources
Swiss company Glencore it has made an offer to buy the steelmaking coal business of Teck Resources Ltd.
-
Vancouver port ranked 347th of 348 on global efficiency list
The Port of Vancouver placed second-to-last on a global ranking of hundreds of container ports, after some cargo ships waited weeks to unload their cargo last year.
Lifestyle
-
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
-
'Big joy': How a mother and son are making hiking more accessible, one trail at a time
A mother and son duo created a group called the Wheelchair Hikers & Supporters Ontario, with the goal of making hiking more accessible for wheelchair users with a love for exploring the trails.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sports
-
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
-
Nick Taylor's victory at RBC Canadian Open 'monumental' on multiple levels
Nick Taylor tossed his putter having realized what he had accomplished. That moment on Sunday was followed by thunderous cheers and jumping from the fans at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, which coincided with the reaction from fans at home across Canada, including some of Taylor's family.
-
Putting guru from London, Ont. helped Nick Taylor win the RBC Canadian Open
The roar could be heard from coast to coast. Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
Autos
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.
-
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."