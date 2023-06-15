Jamie Foxx's post about his new movie has everyone excited

Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and John Boyega as Fontaine in "They Cloned Tyrone." (Parrish Lewis/Netflix) Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and John Boyega as Fontaine in "They Cloned Tyrone." (Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social