'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts

Canadian songstress Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024.

In a statement Friday, Dion announced all remaining Courage World Tour shows have been cancelled due to an ongoing medical condition.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," Dion said in a statement. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 per cent."

Dion, 55, was diagnosed last year with a rare neurological condition known as stiff person syndrome (SPS).

WHAT'S STIFF PERSON SYNDROME

SPS is a neurological condition that impacts a person's muscles, and in Dion’s case, it hinders her ability to perform.

People with SPS have described the condition as "excruciating" and say it causes "debilitating" pain because of heightened sensitivity to noise and touch. The U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke says SPS has "features" of an autoimmune disorder.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again," the Canadian icon said Friday. "I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Last month, Dion released new music and revealed her acting debut in a new romantic comedy. Her first single, "Love Again," was the title track from an upcoming film where she plays a supporting role.

The film tells the story of a woman who finds solace from the sudden death of her fiancé by texting his old cell phone number, only to find a new connection with a different man who had the number reassigned to him.

A total of 42 shows have been cancelled. Tickets will be refunded via the original point of sale, according to tour organizers.

Ticketholders with additional questions are asked to reach out to their original point of purchase.

With files from CTV News' Natasha O'Neill and CTV News Montreal's Lillian Roy