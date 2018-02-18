

CTVNews.ca Staff





Fans of pop idol Justin Bieber lined up for hours just so they could be among the first to see a museum exhibition in his hometown of Stratford, Ont., on Sunday.

The “Steps to Stardom” exhibition features memorabilia like hockey jerseys and music awards that were lent to the museum by Bieber’s grandparents.

Stratford Perth Museum manager John Kastner said that about 100 people were lined up when the museum opened at 10 a.m.

“The first group of people, they were from Indiana,” Kastner said. “They’d been here since five in the morning.”

“We had people here from Paris, France (and) China,” he added.

Although Bieber wasn’t there, his mother has visited and took photos to send her son, according to Kastner.

Mayssa Barakat, from Brazil, said she was “in love with everything” on display. “I’m shaking,” she added.

Nicole Pierino and her friend Katie Bruce travelled all the way from Buffalo, N.Y., just for the opening.

Pierino said Bieber’s music “touches so many people.”

“You really see his impact here today,” she added.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Heather Senoran