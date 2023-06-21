Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
Fifty days into a strike with no end in sight, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
Speakers at the Writers Guild of America's WGA Strong March and Rally for a Fair Contract on Wednesday emphasized the broad support for their cause shown by other Hollywood unions -- including actors in their own contract negotiations -- and labor at large.
"We're all in it together, we're all fighting the same fight, for a sustainable job in the face of corporate greed," Adam Conover, a writer and a member of the guild's board and its negotiating committee, told a crowd at the end of the march at the La Brea Tar Pits. "We are going to win because they need us. Writers are the ones who stare at a blank page. We are the ones who invent the characters, tell the stories and write the jokes that their audiences love. They'd have nothing without us."
Talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing studios in negotiations, have not resumed since breaking off hours before the writers' contract expired on May 1. The strike began a day later, with more and more productions shutting down as it has gone on.
A similar deadline now looms for actors, whose union, SAG-AFTRA, is negotiating with the AMPTP on a contract that expires June 30. Members voted overwhelmingly to authorize guild leaders to call a strike if no deal is reached.
Streaming and its ripple effects are at the center of the dispute. The guild says that even as series budgets have increased, writers' share of that money has consistently shrunk.
The AMPTP says writers' demands would require they be kept on staff and paid when there is no work for them, and that its contract proposals have been generous.
"We are here for the sake of the profession we love," writer Liz Alper said at Wednesday's rally. "The industry we work in, our audiences, our fellow sister unions in Hollywood, and all the workers across America who have been hurt and disenfranchised by Wall Street and big tech."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
A strong explosion rocked a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 people, igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital's monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said. Police were investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the blast.
Source of noises heard during search for missing Titanic sub unknown
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Massive new Toronto casino angers Ontario First Nation
A First Nation believes it has been betrayed by the Ford government. CTV National News Correspondent Adrian Ghobrial reports on the casino controversy, just as Ontario opens its doors to the biggest gambler's paradise in the country.
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
Canada's track record on World Refugee Day and what can be done to improve
This year, Canada led the way in global refugee resettlement, according to UNHCR. This country was the largest resettlement nation in 2022, resettling 47,600 people. However, while many praise the work done by Canada and its refugee agencies, advocates believe there is more work to be done.
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
Canada
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
2 people dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead and two others injured after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Massive new Toronto casino angers Ontario First Nation
A First Nation believes it has been betrayed by the Ford government. CTV National News Correspondent Adrian Ghobrial reports on the casino controversy, just as Ontario opens its doors to the biggest gambler's paradise in the country.
-
Police seize dozens of 3D-printed handguns and accessories in raids across Canada
The Montreal police (SPVM) squad tasked with investigating firearms trafficking (EILTA) spearheaded a Canada-wide operation that resulted in the seizure of hundreds of weapons, including 3D-printed guns. More than 20 police forces across the country conducted 64 searches and arrested 45 suspects on Monday.
-
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
-
Barrie, Ont. council to vote on banning residents giving necessities, food to homeless on public property
The City of Barrie is set to vote today on whether to prevent the distribution of food, tents and other items to homeless individuals on public property -- a proposal that's being heavily criticized by the federal housing advocate.
World
-
Colombian military searches for heroic dog who helped find children in the Amazon jungle
With his powerful snout and his pointy ears, Wilson became a national hero in Colombia when he helped the military find four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and were lost in the Amazon jungle for 40 days.
-
Army veteran sentenced to 55 years for road rage shooting death of Muslim man
A suburban Indianapolis Army veteran was sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday for the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man after witnesses said he hurled ethnic and religious insults at the victim.
-
Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis unveiled in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol
Congressional leaders unveiled a new stamp Wednesday in a Capitol ceremony commemorating former Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who served more than three decades in Congress and died in 2020.
-
Japan's Kishida says he will attend NATO leaders' summit, stresses need for dialogue with China
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to visit Lithuania next month to attend a NATO leaders' summit as his country steps up cooperation with the Western organization amid China's increasingly assertive military activity.
-
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
A strong explosion rocked a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 people, igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital's monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said. Police were investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the blast.
-
While sub disappearance transfixes some, many say their focus is on other calamities
The search for a submersible that disappeared while taking wealthy tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has gripped many with its grim cinematic elements -- a ticking clock, passengers running out of oxygen, and of course, the iconic ocean liner itself, which still captivates the public imagination more than a century after it sank. In Pakistan, where two of the passengers were from, people flocked to social media with prayers and newspapers covered it heavily. But the outpouring fell far short of the shock and grief over a boat carrying hundreds of migrants that sank recently off the coast of Greece -- many of them also from the South Asian country.
Politics
-
House of Commons rising Wednesday night, all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons will be rising on Wednesday night, after all parties agreed to bring an end to the spring sitting two days early.
-
Political negotiations on inquiry into foreign interference nearing agreement
The federal government appeared to be on the verge of calling a public inquiry on foreign interference Wednesday after months of resisting calls from the opposition to do so.
-
Ottawa releases action plan to implement UNDRIP, despite calls for more consultation
The federal government released its action plan on Wednesday to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says
Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, prior research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.
-
Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference
Months after Colorado's voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, Denver is hosting a conference this week put on by a psychedelic advocacy group bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers -- including an NFL star, a former Republican governor and a rapper.
Sci-Tech
-
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
Fifty days into a strike with no end in sight, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
-
MP files 'official grievance' after Taylor Swift announces new tour dates with no Canadian cities
An Alberta MP is filing an 'official grievance' with the House of Commons calling on Taylor Swift to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
Business
-
Ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker convicted of insider trading charges
A former Goldman Sachs investment banker was convicted of insider trading charges Wednesday after a weeklong trial.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Bakery giant Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the price of bread in Canada for years.
-
BoC debated waiting until July to hike rates, but says data prompted it to act sooner
The Bank of Canada's governing council considered waiting until July to raise interest rates, but ultimately decided to act sooner in the face of hot economic data.
Lifestyle
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
-
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
Sports
-
Las Vegas man jailed, accused of threatening mass violence at Stanley Cup victory parade
Judges in Las Vegas ordered a man accused of threatening mass violence at last weekend's parade celebrating the Vegas Golden Knights victory in the NHL Stanley Cup championship to remain jailed unless he can post $55,000 bail.
-
MLB sued by 17 ex-scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age
Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday.
-
Henrik Lundqvist, Caroline Ouellette among Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2023
Henrik Lundqvist and Caroline Ouellette headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2023.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.