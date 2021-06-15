Advertisement
Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, N.Y. judge rules
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 3:01PM EDT
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK -- The convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California from New York to face rape and sexual assault charges, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday.
Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case rejected arguments by Weinstein's lawyer that the paperwork to move Weinstein was not in order, and that Weinstein should stay in New York to get appropriate medical care.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York.
