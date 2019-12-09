TORONTO -- The Grade 2 class from California behind the viral “remix” of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” got to perform their rendition for the star at a recent concert.

Dorothy Mallari’s class from Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg, Calif., were invited to a San Jose show featuring the Grammy-nominated artist. Backstage, they sang their kid-friendly version of the hit for Lizzo herself.

“Turns out, I'm 100 per cent that smart,” they sing in a clip from the meeting.

A video of the students performing their version in the classroom went viral last month and has been viewed more than 1.3 million times on Facebook.

“It’s big for us because we’re only little, but then it’s kind of cool,” one student told ABC News.

Teaching the students and taking them through the internet fame has been big for Mallari too, she said. “Kids have so many lessons to teach us adults, and that’s what people don’t understand. This is why I love teaching. I learn so much more than they can ever learn from me,” she said.

Ur right.. this IS the best thing I’ve watched today �� https://t.co/4LBbVz8gxn — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 6, 2019