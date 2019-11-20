A list of nominees in the top categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, announced Wednesday by The Recording Academy.

Album of the year:

  • "I,I," Bon Iver
  • "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!," Lana Del Rey
  • "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish
  • "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande
  • "I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.
  • "7," Lil Nas X
  • "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo
  • "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend.

Record of the year:

  • "Hey, Ma," Bon Iver
  • "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
  • "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
  • "Hard Place," H.E.R.
  • "Talk," Khalid
  • "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • "Truth Hurts," Lizzo
  • "Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Song of the year (songwriter's award):

  • "Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna
  • "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
  • "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
  • "Hard Place," H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris
  • "Lover," Taylor Swift
  • "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell," Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff
  • "Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman
  • "Truth Hurts," Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John

Best new artist:

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalia
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Yola

Best pop solo performance:

  • "Spirit," Beyonce
  • "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
  • "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
  • "Truth Hurts," Lizzo
  • "You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance:

  • "Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House
  • "Sucker," Jonas Brothers
  • "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  • "Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
  • "Senorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best pop vocal album:

  • "The Lion King: The Gift," Beyonce
  • "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish
  • "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande
  • "No. 6 Collaborations Project," Ed Sheeran
  • "Lover," Taylor Swift

Best traditional pop vocal album:

  • "Si," Andrea Bocelli
  • "Love (Deluxe Edition)," Michael Buble
  • "Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • "A Legendary Christmas," John Legend
  • "Walls," Barbra Streisand

Best dance/electronic album:

  • "LP5," Apparat
  • "No Geography," The Chemical Brothers
  • "Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)," Flume
  • "Solace," Rufus Du Sol
  • "Weather," Tycho

Best rock album:

  • "Amo," Bring Me the Horizon
  • "Social Cues," Cage the Elephant
  • "In the End," The Cranberries
  • "Trauma," I Prevail
  • "Feral Roots," Rival Sons

Best alternative music album:

  • "U.F.O.F.," Big Thief
  • "Assume Form," James Blake
  • "I,I," Bon Iver
  • "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend
  • "Anima," Thom Yorke

Best urban contemporary album:

  • "Apollo XXI," Steve Lacy
  • "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition)," Lizzo
  • "Overload," Georgia Anne Muldrow
  • "Saturn," NAO
  • "Being Human In Public," Jessie Reyez

Best R&B album:

  • "1123," BJ the Chicago Kid
  • "Painted," Lucky Daye
  • "Ella Mai," Ella Mai
  • "Paul," PJ Morton
  • "Ventura," Anderson.Paak

Best rap album:

  • "Revenge of the Dreamers III," Various artists
  • "Championships," Meek Mill
  • "I Am I Was," 21 Savage
  • "Igor," Tyler, The Creator
  • "The Lost Boy," YBN Cordae

Best country album:

  • "Desperate Man," Eric Church
  • "Stronger Than the Truth," Reba McEntire
  • "Interstate Gospel," Pistol Annies
  • "Centre Point Road," Thomas Rhett
  • "While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker

Best jazz vocal album:

  • "Thirsty Ghost," Sara Gazarek
  • "Love & Liberation," Jazzmeia Horn
  • "Alone Together," Catherine Russell
  • "12 Little Spells," Esperanza Spalding
  • "Screenplay," The Tierney Sutton Band

Best jazz instrumental album:

  • "In the Key of the Universe," Joey DeFrancesco
  • "The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul," Branford Marsalis Quartet
  • "Christian McBride's New Jawn," Christian McBride
  • "Finding Gabriel," Brad Mehldau
  • "Come What May," Joshua Redman Quartet

Best gospel album:

  • "Long Live Love," Kirk Franklin
  • "Goshen," Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers
  • "Tunnel Vision," Gene Moore
  • "Settle Here," William Murphy
  • "Something's Happening! A Christmas Album," CeCe Winans

Best Latin pop album:

  • "Vida," Luis Fonsi
  • "11:11," Maluma
  • "Montaner," Ricardo Montaner
  • ".Eldisco," Alejandro Sanz
  • "Fantasia," Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album:

  • "X 100PRE," Bad Bunny
  • "Oasis," J Balvin and Bad Bunny
  • "Indestructible," Flor De Toloache
  • "Almadura," iLe
  • "El Mal Querer," Rosalia

Best comedy album:

  • "Quality Time," Jim Gaffigan
  • "Relatable," Ellen DeGeneres
  • "Right Now," Aziz Ansari
  • "Son of Patricia," Trevor Noah
  • "Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:

  • "The Lion King: The Songs"
  • "Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • "Rocketman"
  • "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
  • "A Star Is Born"

Producer of the year, non-classical:

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dan Auerbach
  • John Hill
  • Finneas
  • Ricky Reed

Best music video:

  • "We've Got to Try," The Chemical Brothers
  • "This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
  • "Cellophane," FKA twigs
  • "Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
  • "Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo

Best music film:

  • "Homecoming," Beyonce
  • "Remember My Name," David Crosby
  • "Birth of the Cool," Miles Davis
  • "Shangri-La," Various artists
  • "Anima," Thom Yorke