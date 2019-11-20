2020 Grammy Awards: List of nominees in top categories
A list of nominees in the top categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, announced Wednesday by The Recording Academy.
Album of the year:
- "I,I," Bon Iver
- "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!," Lana Del Rey
- "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish
- "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande
- "I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.
- "7," Lil Nas X
- "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo
- "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend.
Record of the year:
- "Hey, Ma," Bon Iver
- "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
- "Hard Place," H.E.R.
- "Talk," Khalid
- "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Truth Hurts," Lizzo
- "Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
Song of the year (songwriter's award):
- "Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna
- "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
- "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
- "Hard Place," H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris
- "Lover," Taylor Swift
- "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell," Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff
- "Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman
- "Truth Hurts," Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John
Best new artist:
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Best pop solo performance:
- "Spirit," Beyonce
- "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings," Ariana Grande
- "Truth Hurts," Lizzo
- "You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Best pop duo/group performance:
- "Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House
- "Sucker," Jonas Brothers
- "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
- "Senorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best pop vocal album:
- "The Lion King: The Gift," Beyonce
- "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish
- "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande
- "No. 6 Collaborations Project," Ed Sheeran
- "Lover," Taylor Swift
Best traditional pop vocal album:
- "Si," Andrea Bocelli
- "Love (Deluxe Edition)," Michael Buble
- "Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- "A Legendary Christmas," John Legend
- "Walls," Barbra Streisand
Best dance/electronic album:
- "LP5," Apparat
- "No Geography," The Chemical Brothers
- "Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)," Flume
- "Solace," Rufus Du Sol
- "Weather," Tycho
Best rock album:
- "Amo," Bring Me the Horizon
- "Social Cues," Cage the Elephant
- "In the End," The Cranberries
- "Trauma," I Prevail
- "Feral Roots," Rival Sons
Best alternative music album:
- "U.F.O.F.," Big Thief
- "Assume Form," James Blake
- "I,I," Bon Iver
- "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend
- "Anima," Thom Yorke
Best urban contemporary album:
- "Apollo XXI," Steve Lacy
- "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition)," Lizzo
- "Overload," Georgia Anne Muldrow
- "Saturn," NAO
- "Being Human In Public," Jessie Reyez
Best R&B album:
- "1123," BJ the Chicago Kid
- "Painted," Lucky Daye
- "Ella Mai," Ella Mai
- "Paul," PJ Morton
- "Ventura," Anderson.Paak
Best rap album:
- "Revenge of the Dreamers III," Various artists
- "Championships," Meek Mill
- "I Am I Was," 21 Savage
- "Igor," Tyler, The Creator
- "The Lost Boy," YBN Cordae
Best country album:
- "Desperate Man," Eric Church
- "Stronger Than the Truth," Reba McEntire
- "Interstate Gospel," Pistol Annies
- "Centre Point Road," Thomas Rhett
- "While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker
Best jazz vocal album:
- "Thirsty Ghost," Sara Gazarek
- "Love & Liberation," Jazzmeia Horn
- "Alone Together," Catherine Russell
- "12 Little Spells," Esperanza Spalding
- "Screenplay," The Tierney Sutton Band
Best jazz instrumental album:
- "In the Key of the Universe," Joey DeFrancesco
- "The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul," Branford Marsalis Quartet
- "Christian McBride's New Jawn," Christian McBride
- "Finding Gabriel," Brad Mehldau
- "Come What May," Joshua Redman Quartet
Best gospel album:
- "Long Live Love," Kirk Franklin
- "Goshen," Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers
- "Tunnel Vision," Gene Moore
- "Settle Here," William Murphy
- "Something's Happening! A Christmas Album," CeCe Winans
Best Latin pop album:
- "Vida," Luis Fonsi
- "11:11," Maluma
- "Montaner," Ricardo Montaner
- ".Eldisco," Alejandro Sanz
- "Fantasia," Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album:
- "X 100PRE," Bad Bunny
- "Oasis," J Balvin and Bad Bunny
- "Indestructible," Flor De Toloache
- "Almadura," iLe
- "El Mal Querer," Rosalia
Best comedy album:
- "Quality Time," Jim Gaffigan
- "Relatable," Ellen DeGeneres
- "Right Now," Aziz Ansari
- "Son of Patricia," Trevor Noah
- "Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:
- "The Lion King: The Songs"
- "Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- "Rocketman"
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
- "A Star Is Born"
Producer of the year, non-classical:
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- John Hill
- Finneas
- Ricky Reed
Best music video:
- "We've Got to Try," The Chemical Brothers
- "This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
- "Cellophane," FKA twigs
- "Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo
Best music film:
- "Homecoming," Beyonce
- "Remember My Name," David Crosby
- "Birth of the Cool," Miles Davis
- "Shangri-La," Various artists
- "Anima," Thom Yorke