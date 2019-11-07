A California teacher put her own spin on Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ to motivate her Grade 2 class, encouraging her students to do their homework.

DorothyHoney Mallari, a teacher at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg, Calif., remixed the pop star’s iconic single -- which boasts nearly 145 million views on YouTube.

But Mallari’s version changes the lyrics to focus on themes such as finishing homework, not fighting in class and having your friend’s back. For example, one lyric is “Let's be great, 'cuz I know we are great.”

She recorded herself dancing on classroom desks -- in heels, no less -- and leading her students to enthusiastically sing her rendition. She told Fox KTVU that “I think it worked well … I just liked the beat."

Mallari told the outlet she sent it to the school district officials who were thrilled with it. The Facebook video posted on the Pittsburg Unified School District’s page has the caption, “Ms. Mallari uses a Lizzo song to teach her students to be GREAT.”

Mallari’s tribute even reached the ears of the MTV Video Music-award-nominated artist herself, who tweeted " … this IS the best thing I’ve watched today.”

The California teacher told Fox KTVU that each year she comes up with a class song “to reflect what’s going on in the classroom and what songs the kids are into.”

By Thursday might, Mallari’s video had garnered approximately 352,000 views and been shared more than 6,100 times.