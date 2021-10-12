TORONTO -- Gordon Lightfoot is postponing a number of tour dates in Western Canada until late 2022 as COVID-19 infection rates soar in the region.

The changes affect seven venues across Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia that were supposed to take place this November.

Six shows have been moved to October 2022, but a stop in Red Deer, Alta. has been cancelled.

Management for the 82-year-old singer-songwriter says tickets for the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates, and that refunds are available.

The decision comes as Saskatchewan and Alberta deal with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, and British Columbia faces rates well above the national average.

The new 2022 dates are Nanaimo, B.C. on Oct. 23, Victoria on Oct. 24, Calgary on Oct. 26, Edmonton on Oct. 27, Regina on Oct. 29 and Winnipeg on Oct. 30.

Lightfoot, who postponed a number of shows over the summer to recuperate from a fall, is set to return to the stage Nov. 25 in Toronto for a three-night run to reopen a newly renovated Massey Hall.

“We all need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants at all concerts and events with crowds,” his management added in the announcement Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.