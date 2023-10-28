Entertainment

    • 'Friends' star Matthew Perry has died at 54: multiple media reports

    American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.

    Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the TV series "Friends," was found dead on Saturday, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times, NBC and TMZ.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.

