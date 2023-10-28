'Friends' star Matthew Perry has died at 54: multiple media reports
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the TV series "Friends," was found dead on Saturday, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times, NBC and TMZ.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Friends' star Matthew Perry has died at 54: multiple media reports
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'Friends' star Matthew Perry has died at 54: multiple media reports
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up
Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel pounds Gaza strip, dismissing calls for ceasefire: live updates
Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after creating a near-blackout of communication in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight.
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they're left with questions
People who survived the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine recount their harrowing experiences.
Most Palestinians in Gaza are cut off from the world. Those who connect talk of horror, hopelessness
News from inside the besieged Gaza Strip trickles out in urgent tones from the few Palestinians still managing to connect with the outside world after intense Israeli bombardment plunged the crowded enclave into a communications blackout.
Canada
-
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
-
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale in B.C.
The three-bedroom East Vancouver home that's about to hit the market includes a brick fireplace and finished basement, along with a private back deck. Not to worry - the Hells Angels deaths-head logos have been removed from the gables.
-
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
-
Palestinian-Canadians worry for relatives as offensive in Gaza ramps up
Moayed Salim expected his father to come home to Canada at the end of the month in time for the birth of his son. Instead, the London, Ont. resident said his 66-year-old father is stuck in Gaza and there's no way to know if he is alive or dead amid a telephone and internet blackout.
-
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
-
Five years after cannabis legalization, 64 per cent of Canadians are in support of the move: survey
It’s been five years since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, and a new survey finds that most Canadians are supportive of the move, but few agree with legalizing other drugs.
World
-
Mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
Police missed two clear opportunities to end a dragnet that locked down and terrified Maine's second-largest city after a gunman killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar following a recent spiral into paranoia.
-
A spiderweb of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks for an Israeli ground offensive
As an Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip looms in its most devastating war yet with Hamas, one of the greatest threats to both its troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped inside the seaside enclave is buried deep underground.
-
Russia accuses Ukraine of damaging a nuclear waste warehouse as the battle for Avdiivika grinds on
Russia accused Ukraine on Saturday of damaging a nuclear waste storage facility in a drone strike on the Kursk nuclear power plant while fighting raged on for the control of the key eastern city of Avdiivika, where Russians apparently suffered heavy losses.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel pounds Gaza strip, dismissing calls for ceasefire: live updates
Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after creating a near-blackout of communication in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight.
-
An Iranian teenager injured on Tehran Metro while not wearing a headscarf has died, state media say
An Iranian teenage girl injured weeks ago in a mysterious incident on Tehran's Metro while not wearing a headscarf has died, state media reported Saturday.
-
Former U.S. vice-president Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain traction
Former U.S. vice-president Mike Pence on Saturday dropped his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.
Politics
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
-
Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want voices heard on carbon pricing: rural economic development minister
Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings says if Western and Prairie provinces want to secure carve-outs in the federal government's carbon pricing policy, they should elect more Liberal ministers who can share their concerns with the government.
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
Health
-
Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis
Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories.
-
Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID-19 emerged: study
Former Ontario inmates saw their risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose jump as much as 50 per cent at the start of the pandemic compared to the years before COVID-19, says a study.
-
Weighted sleep products for babies are 'not safe': Health Canada
Some companies are making weighted sleep products for babies, but there's concern they could be unsafe for your child.
Sci-Tech
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Earth's core is leaking, scientists say
Scientists have detected a surprising amount of a rare version of helium, called helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, lending support to the theory that the noble gas is leaking from Earth’s core — and has been for millennia.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Friends' star Matthew Perry has died at 54: multiple media reports
American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to multiple media reports.
-
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
-
Jonathan Majors' bodybuilding movie pulled from Disney release schedule ahead of actor's assault trial
Disney has removed a film project starring actor Jonathan Majors – who is set to stand trial for assault next month – from its release calendar.
Business
-
Abercrombie & Fitch slapped with lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of its male models under former CEO
A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch has sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.
-
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.
-
Another first for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, selling shares of the bank he's run for nearly 2 decades
Jamie Dimon will do something he has never done before in nearly two decades as the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sell shares in the company.
Lifestyle
-
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
-
Why this American couple swapped California for Spain
After a number of failed IVF rounds, health issues and the death of their beloved dog, U.S. couple Jason Luban and Selena Medlen were in need of a change of scenery.
Sports
-
Gilles, Poirier open Skate Canada with top score of the season, Japan leads women's
Competing for the first time since sharing her ovarian cancer diagnosis, ice dancer Piper Gilles and her skating partner Paul Poirier recorded the best score of the Grand Prix season so far.
-
Jenni Hermoso scores winner for Spain in 1st game since World Cup kiss scandal
Jenni Hermoso came off the bench to score a late winner for Spain against Italy on Friday in her first international game since the World Cup final, where the kiss she was subjected to by the Spanish soccer federation president caused an international uproar.
-
'A roller-coaster': Maxime Deschamps speaks out about ADHD in figure skating
Getting to know your skating partner can be difficult and time consuming process, say Canadians Maxime Deschamps and Deanna Stellato-Dudek, and doing so involves lots of trust and care. Which makes being honest about health conditions important for success.
Autos
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.