Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast

Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.

Candidate Pierre Poilievre makes a point at the Conservative Party of Canada English leadership debate in Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday, May 11, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Red Cross registers Mariupol POWs as hundreds more surrender

Hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered, Russia said Thursday, and the Red Cross worked to register them as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict drew closer.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage

    U.S. President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country's largest formula manufacturing plant.

    Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage, May 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social