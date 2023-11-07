Entertainment

    • Evan Ellingson, former child actor from 'CSI: Miami,' dead at 35

    Evan Ellingson is seen at a 2008 event in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Evan Ellingson is seen at a 2008 event in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Evan Ellingson, a former child actor known for roles in “My Sister’s Keeper” and “CSI Miami,” has died. He was 35.

    According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s division online records, Ellingson died on Sunday. The record notes he was found in “a bedroom” in the city of Fontana, which is about an hour east of Los Angeles County.

    The cause of death has not yet been released.

    CNN has reached out to Ellingson’s family members and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for more information.

    Ellingson is best known for his role as Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film “My Sister’s Keeper,” a drama about a family coping with their young daughter’s cancer diagnosis. Ellingson starred in the movie alongside Abigail Breslin, Jason Patric and Cameron Diaz.

    He made his television debut in 2001 playing “young Chuck” in the TV movie “Living in Fear,” according to IMDb.

    As a child actor, he went on to star in 19 episodes of the ABC sitcom “Complete Savages” between 2004 and 2005, and he appeared throughout Season 6 of the Fox TV series “24” alongside Kiefer Sutherland.

    “My childhood was a cool one,” Ellingson said in a 2009 interview, adding, “I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on.”

    He also starred in various TV series throughout the aughts including “General Hospital,” “Mad TV” and “Titus.” In 2006, Ellingson appeared in the war-era film “Letters from Iwo Jima” and the 2007 indie comedy “Walk the Talk.”

    Ellingson’s most recent credit listed is “CSI: Miami,” where he played the character Kyle Harmon for three seasons between 2007 and 2010.

    According to Ellingson’s personal Facebook page, he notes his “love” for surfing, camping, hiking and riding horses in his free time.

