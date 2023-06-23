Doja Cat announces 2023 North American tour with Ice Spice, Doechii

Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The rapper/singer Doja Cat — the Grammy award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits — is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The rapper/singer Doja Cat — the Grammy award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits — is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social