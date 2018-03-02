Disney pushes 'Mulan' to 2020, moves 'Avengers' up a week
In this June 30, 2008 file photo, actress Liu Yifei arrives at the "Hancock" premiere in Los Angeles. Walt Disney Studios has cast the Chinese actress as the title character Mulan in the live-action epic from director Niki Caro. (AP Photo/ Matt Sayles, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 7:30AM EST
LOS ANGELES - The Walt Disney Company is shifting some film releases around including moving "Avengers: Infinity War" up one week and pushing the live-action "Mulan" back almost a year and a half.
The studio says Thursday that "Avengers: Infinity War" will now hit theatres on April 27, 2018. "Mulan" is set for March 27, 2020. The "Mulan" update recently found its lead in Chinese actress Liu Yifei after a year-long search.
Disney also set release dates for 28 untitled films through February 2023 from Marvel, Pixar and Disney live action.