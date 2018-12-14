

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kanye West appears to have reignited a feud with Canadian rapper Drake with an overnight Twitter storm.

West began his Twitter rant on Thursday with a screenshot of a text that read: “Drake sent in a clearance request for ‘Say What’s Real’. Do you wanna clear?” He then accuses Drake of taking money away from him, messing around with his mental state and threatening him over more than 100 tweets.

“Say What’s Real” is a song from Drake’s “So Far Gone” mixtape that uses a portion of a song from West called “Say You Will.” Drake’s mixtape and never made it to several streaming services such as Spotify and would likely need Kanye’s clearance for “Say What’s Real” to be made available on these platforms.

West then claims Drake had someone rush the stage during a Pusha T concert and has been sending him emojis while he’s in a poor mental state.

Hours later, West claims Drake called him to threaten him.

“There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat,” West tweets at one point.

"So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect - So cut the tough talk."

Drake posted a series of laughing emojis on his Instagram page, but it’s not clear if these are directed at Kanye.

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye’s wife, also got sent a tweet directed at Drake, saying: “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

The two have had an ongoing feud but West apologized in September.

