Kanye West tweets he's dropping politics, writes big cheque
Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia speaks as Chance the Rapper, center, and Kanye West listen during a "pull-up" rally for Enyia Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 12:59PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 2, 2018 1:00PM EDT
CHICAGO -- Hip-hop megastar Kanye West told his Twitter followers that he was "distancing" himself from politics even as he sent a big cheque to boost a Democratic mayoral hopeful in his hometown of Chicago.
West tweeted this week that he realizes "I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in." That follows his Oval Office visit last month during which he dropped the F-word while talking with U.S. President Donald Trump.
State campaign records show West gave US$126,460 to Amara Enyia's mayoral campaign, a week after he donated $73,540 and appeared with her for a sidewalk news conference on Chicago's South Side. He didn't speak and left after about five minutes.
Other Democrats have questioned Enyia for accepting money from a high-profile Trump supporter. But she's said she appreciates West's backing.
My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!— ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018