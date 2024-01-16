Entertainment

    • Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline, No Doubt to reunite

    This combination image shows left to right; Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler the Creator. The 2024 Coachella festival lineup is here! Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator will headline. (AP Photo) This combination image shows left to right; Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, and Tyler the Creator. The 2024 Coachella festival lineup is here! Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator will headline. (AP Photo)
    Share
    LOS ANGELES -

    Music festival obsessives, the wait is over. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup is here.

    Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator will headline this year's festivities, joined by an unexpected No Doubt reunion. (Remember No Doubt? The Orange Country ska-punk band that gave the world Gwen Stefani? The band's last album, "Push and Shove," was released 12 years ago -- during the band's first reunion. This marks their second.)

    Also on the lineup: regional Mexican music superstar Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Bizarrap, Young Miko, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, Carin Leon, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, Sublime, Blur, J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Renee Rapp, Bleachers, Grimes and many more.

    Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends: April 12 -- 14 and April 19 -- 21, 2024.

    For ticket hunters: presale begins Friday at 11 a.m. PT.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News