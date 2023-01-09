Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, here in New York City on September 28, 2022, are expecting their third child. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images/CNN) Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, here in New York City on September 28, 2022, are expecting their third child. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'

Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.

People pass a model of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet, featuring CF-35 markings and the Canadian flag at the CANSEC trade show, billed as North America’s largest multi-service defence event, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social