

Andrew Welsh-Huggins, The Associated Press





COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Prosecutors dropped charges Thursday against Stormy Daniels just hours after the porn actress was arrested and accused of illegally rubbing police officers' faces against her bare breasts during a performance at an Ohio strip club.

Her attorney said she was "set up" in a Columbus police sting operation, calling it an "absurd use of law enforcement resources." Police said they routinely conduct such undercover operations at clubs.

The 39-year-old adult film star who claims to have had sex with U.S. President Donald Trump was charged with three misdemeanours, each punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. She was released on $6,000 bail around daybreak Thursday.

By early afternoon, prosecutors said they were dropping the case because Ohio's law against physical contact between strippers and customers applies only to someone who "regularly" performs at a club. In Daniels' case, it was her first appearance at Sirens in Columbus.

Police said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, smacked the faces of two female officers and one male officer with her bare breasts. Officers knocked on the door of her tour bus after the performance and took her into custody.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Daniels was "traumatized and rattled" following the arrest.

She was booked under a 10-year-old state law known as the Community Defence Act that says dancers at "sexually oriented" businesses are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa.

Police said two other dancers were arrested along with Daniels. Prosecutors will decide whether to pursue charges against those women.

Columbus police said Daniels' arrest was part of a long-term human trafficking investigation of illegal activity at city adult clubs. They said they've made numerous arrests under the law but did not immediately provide a number.

The police department "engages in these operations routinely," said spokesman Sgt. Dean Worthington.

Daniels cancelled her Thursday night performance at Sirens where she was booked for a two-night engagement. Avenatti posted on Twitter a statement from Daniels apologizing to her fans in Columbus.

A person who answered the phone at the strip club declined to comment.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, when he was married. Trump has denied it. Before the election, she was paid $130,000 to stay silent in a deal handled by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. She is now suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles, Catherine Lucey in Washington, Lisa Cornwell in Cincinnati and Bob Lentz in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

Official Statement From @StormyDaniels: As a result of what happened last night, I will unfortunately be unable to go forward with tonight's scheduled performance. I deeply apologize to my fans in Columbus. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of “Not Guilty” to the three misdemeanor charges. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing “touching.” We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018