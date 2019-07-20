Canadian Simu Liu to star in Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
Destin Daniel Cretton, left, and Simu Liu speaks during the "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings" portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:00PM EDT
SAN DIEGO -- Canadian actor Simu Liu has been tapped to play the titular character in Marvel's upcoming film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."
Liu is best known for starring as Jung in CBC's "Kim's Convenience."
Marvel President Kevin Feige delivered the news to thousands of fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.
The film, which will see Liu's kung fu master face off against The Mandarin, is set to come out on Feb. 12, 2021 and will also star Awkwafina and Tony Leung.
It will be the second major film of Marvel Studios' Phase Four.
Destin Daniel Cretton will direct.