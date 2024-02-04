Canadian music stars Joni Mitchell, Allison Russell, Nezet-Seguin win Grammys

TORONTO -

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday in a pre-broadcast ceremony that also handed trophies to Canadian folk singer Allison Russell and conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

Walking slowly with a cane as she was escorted to the microphone by Brandi Carlile, Mitchell took the stage as the audience rose to its feet to watch her claim best folk album for "Joni Mitchell Live at Newport," which captured her return to performing two years ago.

"I don't know what to say about this," Mitchell said smiling, draped in a flowy-all-black ensemble with a black beret, her long blond hair in two braided ponytails.

"We had so much fun at that concert. And I think you can feel it on the record. You know, it's a very joyous record because of the people that I played with and the spirit of the occasion was very high."

Joni Mitchell, center, accepts the award for best folk album for "Joni Mitchell at Newport" with Brandi Carlile during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Mitchell was set to perform on the Grammys broadcast for the first time, alongside Russell who earlier in the day won her first Grammy -- best American roots performance, for her song "Eve Was Black."

The Montreal musician thanked Carlile for kicking open the doors of folk and Americana music to an array of new and diverse artists.

"I love our community," said Russell, who has amassed eight Grammy nominations over the past three Grammys ceremonies.

"All Americana, all of us -- all colours, all ages, all abilities, all orientations, all genders. It's for everybody and I love y'all."

Allison Russell accepts the award for best american roots performance for "Eve Was Black" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nezet-Seguin earned his fourth career Grammy by winning best opera recording for "Blanchard: Champion," made with producer David Frost.

"Champion" is a recording of the Metropolitan Opera's performance of Terence Blanchard's first opera, which tells the story of a closeted gay boxer.

Nezet-Seguin thanked Blanchard, a composer and trumpeter, calling him one of the voices of our time.

The 66th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, was set to air Sunday on Citytv and CBS.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024.

Yannick Nezet-Seguin accepts the award for best Opera Recording for "Blanchard: Champion" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)